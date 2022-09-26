ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage

MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
MACON, GA
saportareport.com

Give to Yards for Youth today!

United Way of Greater Atlanta is proud to partner with The Atlanta Falcons for Yards for Youth, a fundraising campaign giving children and their families the tools they need for a successful future. . Did you know that nearly 500,000 children live in communities lacking equitable opportunities, sufficient resources and social...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Georgia Banking offers info for possible refundable tax credit

Georgia Banking Company (GBC ) is teaming up with Innovation Refunds (IR), a firm specializing in the federal Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and payroll tax refunds, to help businesses claim up to $26,000 per employee kept on payroll during COVID-19. The ERC is a refundable tax credit that allows companies...
GEORGIA STATE
ncsha.org

Over $30M in Financial Assistance Distributed to Georgia Homeowners to Date

ATLANTA (Monday, September 26, 2022) – Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception. The state of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Collective Responsibility#Rand#Educators
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WRDW-TV

Georgia woman regains ability to hear after being deaf for 13 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Since 2009, Wendy Weaver has had a hard time hearing due to a bad reaction to an antibiotic. The issue gradually progressed and got worse. “Then I woke up one morning, Dec. 2, 2009. I woke up that morning and couldn’t hear at all,” she said.
The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November

After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian

Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Department of Public Health washes its hands of EMS standards

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started out with a tip. The Bibb County Coroner receiving calls during emergencies because of lack of ambulances. Digging into residents concerns. Even the coroner was getting calls for help. "People are calling me 'cant get an ambulance' I'm calling the ambulance service, I'm calling community...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
centralgatech.edu

Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State

– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy