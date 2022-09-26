Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage
MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
saportareport.com
Give to Yards for Youth today!
United Way of Greater Atlanta is proud to partner with The Atlanta Falcons for Yards for Youth, a fundraising campaign giving children and their families the tools they need for a successful future. . Did you know that nearly 500,000 children live in communities lacking equitable opportunities, sufficient resources and social...
Big Bend and South Georgia School Closures
Big Bend schools that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
WTVM
Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Georgia Banking offers info for possible refundable tax credit
Georgia Banking Company (GBC ) is teaming up with Innovation Refunds (IR), a firm specializing in the federal Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and payroll tax refunds, to help businesses claim up to $26,000 per employee kept on payroll during COVID-19. The ERC is a refundable tax credit that allows companies...
ncsha.org
Over $30M in Financial Assistance Distributed to Georgia Homeowners to Date
ATLANTA (Monday, September 26, 2022) – Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception. The state of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350
Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.
WRDW-TV
Georgia woman regains ability to hear after being deaf for 13 years
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Since 2009, Wendy Weaver has had a hard time hearing due to a bad reaction to an antibiotic. The issue gradually progressed and got worse. “Then I woke up one morning, Dec. 2, 2009. I woke up that morning and couldn’t hear at all,” she said.
Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November
After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
Albany Herald
Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
wfxl.com
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
wgxa.tv
Department of Public Health washes its hands of EMS standards
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started out with a tip. The Bibb County Coroner receiving calls during emergencies because of lack of ambulances. Digging into residents concerns. Even the coroner was getting calls for help. "People are calling me 'cant get an ambulance' I'm calling the ambulance service, I'm calling community...
centralgatech.edu
Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State
– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
Comments / 0