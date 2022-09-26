Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Astra GSe Is An Electrified Warm Hatch And Estate With 222 HP
Only a couple of weeks after announcing its new GSe (Grand Sport Electric) sub-brand for its sporty models, Opel unveiled the Astra GSe which will be available in both five-door hatchback and Sports Tourer bodystyles. The sportiest trim of the sixth-gen Astra yet is fitted with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and has a GSe-specific chassis setup and subtle styling tweaks.
Driven: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Still The Hot Hatch King
Hot hatches come and go in the US, but the Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a regular fixture. Like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, it has been hard to beat and has just kept on selling over the decades. The Golf GTI, however, now enters its eighth generation and carries over the Mk7's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, now making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's an incremental upgrade (just an extra 13 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque) but evolution rather than revolution is the Golf GTI's magic ingredient. It remains a useful but fun-loving front-wheel-drive hot hatch, with its power managed through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, the Mk8 rolls on an updated version of Volkswagen's MQB platform and features revised suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The promise is an evolution of handling and dynamics wrapped in subtle yet stylish bodywork.
GOLF・
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Top Speed
Why You Should Pick The Kia Stinger Over A BMW or Mercedes
Remember the times when Korean carmakers were the laughingstock of the automotive industry? Those days are long gone, and if you have any doubt about it, you only need to look at the Kia Stinger to see that the Korean carmaker has come a long way. Upon arrival, Kia’s sleek, four-door coupe proved more than a match for the German premium offerings from BMW and Audi. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and 2023 will be the last year of the Stinger. Of course, we have SUVs to blame since they are steadily eating away at most other segments. With that said, let me tell you why you shouldn’t miss out on the sleek Korean while it’s still around.
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
986 Horsepower Ferrari SF 90 Stradale Will Take Your Driving Experience To The Next Level
This incredible Ferrari is unlike anything else on the road. The name Stradale means a lot of things to Automotive enthusiasts, especially those obsessed with Italian brands that we all know and love. If you know the name then you know that it's almost exclusively associated with Ferrari who boasts a line up of some of the world's fastest super and sports cars. Roughly translated to “Road”, it's clear the Sttradale name is an indication that the cars are all about driving. Of course if you needed proof of that then you'd only need to look at the exterior styling of one to really see that even something that wouldn't typically affect the driving flavor of the car was also designed to enrich the driving experience for anyone behind the wheel.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Toyota 4Runner marks its 40th anniversary in 2023, reaching the middle-age milestone that few models ever achieve. The 4Runner made its debut in 1983 as the Toyota Hilux Surf and as the 4Runner for export markets, but the two-door “SUV” was effectively a Hilux pickup truck with a shell over the bed. The SUV mainly found its niche among those needing rough-and-tumble capabilities and to venture off-road. The model has transformed, albeit slightly, over the last 40 years without losing its foundational ruggedness.
topgear.com
Progress report: 1994 Peugeot 405 Mi16 vs 2022 Peugeot 508 PSE
Two interpretations of fast Peugeot saloons, 28 years apart. What’s changed?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Phwoar, that Mi16 looks lovely... Doesn’t it just? A sporty saloon that’s stood the test of time. Launched in...
Top Speed
Explained: How A Motorcycle Steering Damper Works
Let’s face it, everyone likes quick-steering motorcycles that you can just zip, zap, and zoom with little effort. However, what many people don’t realize is that quick steering often means even a minor variation (like a bump) can destabilize the handlebar, resulting in what we commonly call–tank slappers. But there has to be a solution, right? Well, yes, steering dampers. What are they and how do they work, you ask? We’ll address exactly that today.
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW Z4 Revealed, And There's No Manual in Sight
The current generation (G29) of the BMW Z4 is now four years old, which means it's certainly time to give this roadster a mid-cycle facelift. Unlike some of BMW's recent facelifts, the 2023 Z4's upgrades are extremely minor. As a matter of fact, apart from the three new paint choices, comparing the facelifted Z4 from the pre-facelift model is a challenging game of spot-the-difference.
Top Speed
This Nio EP9 Art Car Has Been Painted Entirely by Hand
When the electrified supercar movement first began with hybridization, enthusiasts began to see the performance capabilities electricity could offer. Now, some of the most impressive performance cars are electrified, and as it becomes more mainstream, technology will continue to improve even further. Unfortunately, many electric sports and hypercars are not sold in the U.S.A, so finding any to choose from is a struggle for the ultra-elite. While this example may not be drivable, multimillionaire enthusiasts now have the chance to purchase an incredibly rare car that most people will never see in real life.
Top Speed
These Kawasaki Motorcycle Commercials Are Hilarious!
In the pre-Netflix days, motorcycle commercials were all the riot. From American bike makers to Japanese giants, everyone was trying to whip something appealing to lure customers into buying their products and nothing worked better than TV commercials. Cut to today, motorcycle commercials have become next to non-existent, with most companies giving preference to YouTube and OTTs. After all, who watches television anymore in this Netflix & Chill era?
Top Speed
How the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Lives up to its Legacy
Royal Enfield has been producing motorcycles continuously since 1901, first in the UK and then, since the 1970s, in India. In recent years, the range has expanded to include a twin-cylinder engine and an adventure bike but still the mainstay is the single-cylinder roadsters that look much as they did 90 years ago.
Top Speed
Honda’s First Electric CBR1000RR Is Just As Gorgeous As The Real Deal
Honda hasn’t exactly been shy about its EV plans, and the bikemaker recently announced four “fun” electric motorcycles for the American market. None of these is a full-faired sportbike, though, which could be a bummer for die-hard CBR fans. Luckily, Honda Australia has a solution to this - an electric CBR1000RR - but for your kids.
Top Speed
Top Gun and Kawasaki: A Celebration
It’s the sort of publicity that manufacturers can only dream about, but Tom Cruise gave Kawasaki not one but two huge doses of exposure in the two Top Gun movies. But what was so special about the GPz900 in 1985, and what makes the H2 equally as special in 2022?
Top Speed
Ford Refuses to Ditch the Internal Combustion Engine
Ford still sees growing profits in selling combustion cars because rivals are leaving the market. Potentially, this is supposed to give the marque a more sales and a higher market share. In an interview with CNN Business, Ford Blue president, Kumar Galhotra, explained that the ICE vehicles will eventually be phased out at one point but until then Ford wants to satisfy customers' demand.
