After months of regular wear, the faux gold hoops haven’t irritated my sensitive skin Ever take a look in the mirror on the way out and think that your outfit is just missing a little something? For me, it's always been earrings. Specifically, a pair of gold hoops. Gold hoops pair perfectly with any outfit — a sweatshirt and leggings, a T-shirt and jeans, a little black dress, to name a few. And I would know, as they're the only type of earrings I ever wear. I have...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO