Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.

WORLD ・ 19 HOURS AGO