Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him

Jack Hendry believes he is made for international football and is grateful that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is in agreement. The 27-year-old defender has struggled for domestic game time this season, playing just seven minutes for Serie A side Cremonese, on loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he started once.
fourfourtwo.com

How the home nations fared in mixed Nations League campaign

The Nations League has produced mixed results for the home nations and the Republic of Ireland. England and Wales were both relegated from League A while Scotland passed them on the way up, winning promotion from the second tier.
fourfourtwo.com

Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
fourfourtwo.com

Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted his side are still making progress but there was no denying Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens was a step backwards. After the joy of Josh Magennis’ stoppage-time winner against Kosovo on Saturday there was the familiar feeling of a Nations League defeat at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos sunk Northern Ireland.
fourfourtwo.com

Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar

Denmark will wear "toned down" shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning". Hummel said it "does not wish to be visible" in...
fourfourtwo.com

Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash

Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as the Scottish champions assess a raft of players following the international break. The striker was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
ESPN

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
fourfourtwo.com

Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced. Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.
