Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hailed his side for taking the next step in their ongoing progress – and vowed they would not stop. Clarke’s side secured top spot in UEFA Nations League Group B1 with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow.
fourfourtwo.com
Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him
Jack Hendry believes he is made for international football and is grateful that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is in agreement. The 27-year-old defender has struggled for domestic game time this season, playing just seven minutes for Serie A side Cremonese, on loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he started once.
fourfourtwo.com
How the home nations fared in mixed Nations League campaign
The Nations League has produced mixed results for the home nations and the Republic of Ireland. England and Wales were both relegated from League A while Scotland passed them on the way up, winning promotion from the second tier.
fourfourtwo.com
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece
Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
fourfourtwo.com
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted his side are still making progress but there was no denying Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens was a step backwards. After the joy of Josh Magennis’ stoppage-time winner against Kosovo on Saturday there was the familiar feeling of a Nations League defeat at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos sunk Northern Ireland.
fourfourtwo.com
Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
SkySports
Euro 2024 play-off berth, pot two in main qualifying draw - What Nations League promotion actually means for Scotland
Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Despite being depleted, Steve Clarke's side secured promotion to League A by producing a gritty performance against the side which extinguished their hopes of reaching this winter's World Cup in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
Ryan Porteous ‘proved a lot of doubters wrong’ on Scotland debut – John McGinn
John McGinn believes debutant Ryan Porteous “shut a few critics up” by helping Scotland win promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a goalless draw against Ukraine. With Steve Clarke missing eight players from his original squad through injury and suspension – there was also...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Denmark to wear 'toned down' jerseys in protest at hosts Qatar
Denmark will wear "toned down" shirts for the World Cup to protest against host Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers. Kit provider Hummel has also designed a third, all-black kit, to represent the "colour of mourning". Hummel said it "does not wish to be visible" in...
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash
Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as the Scottish champions assess a raft of players following the international break. The striker was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
ESPN
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup
Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that...
MLS・
fourfourtwo.com
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced. Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
msn.com
More questions than answers after U.S. ties Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final World Cup tuneup | Opinion
Once upon a time, American soccer fans were happy just to have their team make the World Cup. Unlike in the rest of world, where the makeup of the national team is as hotly debated as presidential elections, there was little discourse about who was on the U.S. roster or whether the coach had the team prepared.
MLS・
