Read full article on original website
Related
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally
'The Young and the Restless' rumors suggest Sally Spectra might become pregnant after her trysts with Adam and Nick Newman.
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0