FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
fourfourtwo.com
Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough
Jonny Evans insists Ian Baraclough still has the backing of the Northern Ireland dressing room as attention turns to next year’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after a dismal Nations League run. Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece will have implications next year; although Northern Ireland avoided the threat of relegation,...
fourfourtwo.com
Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Confirmed Euro 2024 qualifying pots
The dizzying international enthralment of the Nations League will soon give way to Euro 2024 qualification as teams look to succeed current champions Italy. The
fourfourtwo.com
We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny urged the Republic of Ireland to learn from the “few minutes of madness” which almost cost them a Nations League victory over nine-man Armenia. Ireland, who needed to avoid defeat at the Aviva Stadium to retain their League B status, looked to be strolling to three points as the game entered its final 20 minutes with the home side leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from John Egan and Michael Obafemi.
fourfourtwo.com
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted his side are still making progress but there was no denying Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens was a step backwards. After the joy of Josh Magennis’ stoppage-time winner against Kosovo on Saturday there was the familiar feeling of a Nations League defeat at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos sunk Northern Ireland.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SkySports
Euro 2024 play-off berth, pot two in main qualifying draw - What Nations League promotion actually means for Scotland
Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Despite being depleted, Steve Clarke's side secured promotion to League A by producing a gritty performance against the side which extinguished their hopes of reaching this winter's World Cup in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
fourfourtwo.com
Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash
Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as the Scottish champions assess a raft of players following the international break. The striker was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead
Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points. The home side...
fourfourtwo.com
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
fourfourtwo.com
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Boss Lee Carsley hailed Conor Gallagher’s attitude as the England Under-21s star looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans. The Chelsea midfielder scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany in Sheffield.
fourfourtwo.com
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced. Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.
fourfourtwo.com
Ryan Porteous ‘proved a lot of doubters wrong’ on Scotland debut – John McGinn
John McGinn believes debutant Ryan Porteous “shut a few critics up” by helping Scotland win promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a goalless draw against Ukraine. With Steve Clarke missing eight players from his original squad through injury and suspension – there was also...
theScore
Nations League review: Finalists, promotion, and relegation decided
The third installment of UEFA's Nations League is nearing completion after the group stage came to a thrilling end with Tuesday's slate of matches. Here's a look at how promotion, relegation, and the four spots in the Nations League finals were determined across the various tiers. League A. Qualified for...
UEFA・
