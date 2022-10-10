Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Amazon’s Columbus Day sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Columbus Day falls on Oct. 10 this year,...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. See: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022More: This Credit Score Mistake Could...
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40+ best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event
For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
10 Costco Brand Items To Buy That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Costco has more than 111 million members who shop at the company's warehouse stores in the United States and abroad, and a countless number of them are lured by the savings offered by the store's...
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Score $72 Off the Viral Orolay Down Coat With 16,500+ Five-Star Reviews
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
romper.com
Target Deal Days Are Officially Here
Not to make anyone panic or anything, but Christmas is less than 100 days away. I know, we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, but I need to acknowledge that we have to start planning our gift selections sooner rather than later. I don't know about you, but I don’t want to deal with another great Tickle Me Elmo war of 1996. Luckily, Target is already in the holiday shopping game by bringing back Target Deal Days.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2