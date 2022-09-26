Read full article on original website
Huskies Offer Second Prospect from Class of 2026 and SoCal
Trent Mosley is a wide receiver from a family of elite athletes.
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: Former Texas A&M Slugger Katie Dack Transferring to Florida State
Former Texas A&M catcher Katie Dack is transferring to Florida State, she announced on Monday night. “I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career!” Dack wrote on Twitter. “So thankful for this opportunity!”
extrainningsoftball.com
REWIND: Meet Billie Harris, the Jackie Robinson of Softball
Originally published October 21, 2020 by Justin's World of Softball. When Jackie Robinson made his debut in Major League Baseball in 1947, there was a fourteen-year-old girl in Arizona who had recently begun her own athletic career. While Robinson paved the way for black athletes in baseball, this young woman quietly did the same for any number of athletes in the sport of softball.
MLB・
SBLive's California Top 25 Football Rankings: No. 20 Carlsbad, No. 24 Norco re-enter the elite
OK, California high school football fans. The elite are rested. Most of the SBLive California Top 25 took bye weeks last week, licking wounds, recharging and retooling for the stretch drive. Fifteen of last week's 25 scheduled no games, and of the other 10, seven were victorious. Folsom ...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Sept. 27, 2022): Spotlighting Texas Speedster Khamari Hall, ‘Can You Feel It,’ Big-Time Verbals, Plus Homelander Moods
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
extrainningsoftball.com
Washington Signs Heather Tarr to Contract Extension
Washington and head coach Heather Tarr have agreed to a contract extension, the school announced on Tuesday. The new deal will run through the 2029 season and will extend Tarr’s tenure leading the program past the 25-year mark. Currently entering her 19th season leading the UW program, Tarr led...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Father/Daughter Bond: Lindsay Ferguson, a Talented Junior from Washington, Pushes Through Her Dad’s Cancer Scare
It’s National Family Day today and this story of the loving relationship between a softball father and his talented daughter will warm your heart and, hopefully, make you appreciate your own family… in whatever form that may take!. *****. This last year has been challenging for uncommitted 2024...
SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: Murrieta Valley reenters at No. 23
Six weeks of the 2022 high school football season are behind us already. That means the regular season is already more than halfway over, and a lot of teams start league play this week. Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings heading into the seventh week (Sep. 29 - Oct. 1) of the 2022 ...
Noozhawk
Round Table Luncheon: Gracie Meinzer’s Leadership, All-Around Game Key to Santa Barbara’s Success
After helping Santa Barbara High’s girls volleyball program win a CIF-SS title last season as a junior, Gracie Meinzer is leading the Dons on another successful season as a senior. The setter/opposite hitter is making plays all over the court for coach Kirstin Hemp’s squad, which took over sole...
extrainningsoftball.com
Veteran Professional Softball Player Eri Yamada Announces Retirement
Japanese Olympian and longtime professional player Eri Yamada announced her retirement from softball this week. Yamada played professionally in Japan for many years and also played in the United States as part of the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch league. Yamada was part of a group of three athletes that became the first Japanese softball players to play at the pro level in the US in 2013.
Girls volleyball overview: Oxnard, Royal, Oaks Christian lead area contenders
After years and years as the top dog in the Pacific View League, the Oxnard High girls volleyball team faces challenges galore this fall. The creation of an eight-team Channel League means the addition of the Santa Barbara powers and arduous matchups with Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos highs.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
