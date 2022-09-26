ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REWIND: Meet Billie Harris, the Jackie Robinson of Softball

Originally published October 21, 2020 by Justin's World of Softball. When Jackie Robinson made his debut in Major League Baseball in 1947, there was a fourteen-year-old girl in Arizona who had recently begun her own athletic career. While Robinson paved the way for black athletes in baseball, this young woman quietly did the same for any number of athletes in the sport of softball.
The Last Inning (Sept. 27, 2022): Spotlighting Texas Speedster Khamari Hall, ‘Can You Feel It,’ Big-Time Verbals, Plus Homelander Moods

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Washington Signs Heather Tarr to Contract Extension

Washington and head coach Heather Tarr have agreed to a contract extension, the school announced on Tuesday. The new deal will run through the 2029 season and will extend Tarr’s tenure leading the program past the 25-year mark. Currently entering her 19th season leading the UW program, Tarr led...
Veteran Professional Softball Player Eri Yamada Announces Retirement

Japanese Olympian and longtime professional player Eri Yamada announced her retirement from softball this week. Yamada played professionally in Japan for many years and also played in the United States as part of the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch league. Yamada was part of a group of three athletes that became the first Japanese softball players to play at the pro level in the US in 2013.
