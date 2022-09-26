Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Something Rare and Wonderful Happened AFTER SFA’s Football Game
Saturday night, at the SFA Football game at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, I witnessed something truly exceptional. Believe it or not, I'm not referring to the historic 98-0 blowout win over Warner. Granted, that was remarkable in its own right, but this event happened AFTER the football game. I...
Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game
DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score. At least for one of the teams. Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex. Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get...
KLTV
Injured Troup football player continues to make progress
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury continues to make progress at the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid is recovering at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler following his injury on...
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
SFA Family Weekend, Nac Snack Friday, & More In Nacogdoches, Texas
If it seems like there is always so much going on in Nacogdoches every weekend, you would be right. This weekend (September 23rd and 24th) is SFA family weekend, and everyone in town is ready to have a big time. This coincides with the first home game for the SFA...
Henderson teacher is praying for her family in Puerto Rico
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Sept. 19, Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast was hit by a category one Hurricane Fiona. The storm left people on the island without water and electricity for days. Communities were flooded, along with roads, bridges and some homes which were destroyed. Daphne Bell, a Puerto Rico native who still has family […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
KTRE
Nacogdoches native carries on family tradition of military service
GULFPORT, Miss. (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather by serving his country. Joshua Groholski, of Nacogdoches is a member of the Navy Construction Battalions, also known as “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. Groholski...
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas
Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
Pregnant Doe Is Hit By A Truck, Gives Birth On Impact, & Both Fawns Miraculously Survive
Nature is sometimes a weird balancing act between the tragic and the miraculous. Take a place like Yellowstone National Park, for instance. Just bursting with life and natural beauty, the place is a miracle in itself. An incredible reflection of God’s creation. But then on the other hand… life in Yellowstone is brutal.
Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads
Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
KTRE
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches jury found one of four suspects in the shooting death of a man during a home invasion in 2017 guilty of capital murder Wednesday. Just before 4 p.m., the jury returned the verdict for Kasey Rashad Brown, of Spring, in the death of Joey D. Gipson. Gipson was killed during an apparent home invasion that occurred in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street near the Eliza Street intersection in January of 2017. According to Nacogdoches police, there was a confrontation between Gipson and the suspects during the invasion, and he was fatally shot.
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0