Nacogdoches, TX

Injured Troup football player continues to make progress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury continues to make progress at the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid is recovering at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler following his injury on...
TROUP, TX
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas

By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
TEXAS STATE
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
Henderson teacher is praying for her family in Puerto Rico

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Sept. 19, Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast was hit by a category one Hurricane Fiona. The storm left people on the island without water and electricity for days. Communities were flooded, along with roads, bridges and some homes which were destroyed. Daphne Bell, a Puerto Rico native who still has family […]
HENDERSON, TX
Nacogdoches native carries on family tradition of military service

GULFPORT, Miss. (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather by serving his country. Joshua Groholski, of Nacogdoches is a member of the Navy Construction Battalions, also known as “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. Groholski...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas

Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
LUFKIN, TX
Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads

Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
WELLS, TX
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches jury found one of four suspects in the shooting death of a man during a home invasion in 2017 guilty of capital murder Wednesday. Just before 4 p.m., the jury returned the verdict for Kasey Rashad Brown, of Spring, in the death of Joey D. Gipson. Gipson was killed during an apparent home invasion that occurred in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street near the Eliza Street intersection in January of 2017. According to Nacogdoches police, there was a confrontation between Gipson and the suspects during the invasion, and he was fatally shot.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
