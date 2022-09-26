ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

FTX Acquires Voyager’s Assets After Bankruptcy

Sports deals in limbo after Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy in July may have some hope — crypto exchange FTX won Voyager’s assets for $1.4 billion at a bankruptcy auction. Of the bid, $1.3 billion was for the fair market value of the assets, with $111 million for...
NFL
bitcoinist.com

Going South: Crypto Mining Company Compute North Goes Bankrupt

Crypto mining data center company Compute North is the latest casualty in the ongoing harsh crypto winter that has of late forced some of the biggest crypto companies to close shop. Compute North filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Texas State
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
FLORIDA STATE
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
Satoshi Nakamoto
freightwaves.com

Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay

Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

PG&E Files to Separate Non-Nuclear Generation Assets Into Standalone Unit

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp has moved to separate its non-nuclear generation assets into a standalone unit by filing an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the utility said on Wednesday. The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell a stake of up to 49.9% in the new non-nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

Bits of Gold secures Israel’s landmark capital markets license

Digital asset service provider Bits of Gold has become the first local exchange to obtain a license from the Capital Markets Authority. The company disclosed this through its Facebook page and expressed delight at attaining the monumental feat. The license gives Bits of Gold the leeway to offer custodial services...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users

Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit

The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Oracle Legal Head Pushes Back Retirement Amid SEC Settlement (1)

Oracle Corp.’s longtime legal group leader Dorian Daley has postponed her planned retirement as the company agreed this week to settle charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Daley and Oracle “have elected to extend her employment for a short period of time to further help with the...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Jesse Powell of Kraken joins ‘crypto’ CEO skedaddle

Jesse Powell, the controversial co-founder of the Kraken digital asset exchange, is the latest ‘crypto’ CEO to surrender the reins of power as the market tanks and authorities probe financial wrongdoing. On Wednesday, Kraken announced a ‘leadership succession plan’ that will see Powell relinquish the CEO position to...
MARKETS

