Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Acquires Voyager’s Assets After Bankruptcy
Sports deals in limbo after Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy in July may have some hope — crypto exchange FTX won Voyager’s assets for $1.4 billion at a bankruptcy auction. Of the bid, $1.3 billion was for the fair market value of the assets, with $111 million for...
NFL・
bitcoinist.com
Going South: Crypto Mining Company Compute North Goes Bankrupt
Crypto mining data center company Compute North is the latest casualty in the ongoing harsh crypto winter that has of late forced some of the biggest crypto companies to close shop. Compute North filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bitcoinist.com
Colorado Is The First Ever U.S State That Will Accept Tax Payments In Crypto
The American state of Colorado will now accept cryptocurrency for tax payments, and residents of the city who wish to use this facility can finally start to do so. Governor Jared Polis recently announced this development. The provision to pay for taxes through digital tokens has now been made available...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
coingeek.com
DOJ charges Utah man, 2 of his companies with multiple counts of digital asset fraud
The United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Utah has taken James Wolfgramm to court on charges of financial fraud involving digital assets. Wolfgramm’s two companies, Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial (OCF), are parties to the criminal matter. Wolfgramm is charged with seven felonies, five counts...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
freightwaves.com
Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay
Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
US News and World Report
PG&E Files to Separate Non-Nuclear Generation Assets Into Standalone Unit
(Reuters) - PG&E Corp has moved to separate its non-nuclear generation assets into a standalone unit by filing an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the utility said on Wednesday. The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell a stake of up to 49.9% in the new non-nuclear...
coingeek.com
Bits of Gold secures Israel’s landmark capital markets license
Digital asset service provider Bits of Gold has become the first local exchange to obtain a license from the Capital Markets Authority. The company disclosed this through its Facebook page and expressed delight at attaining the monumental feat. The license gives Bits of Gold the leeway to offer custodial services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users
Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
coingeek.com
Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit
The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
coingeek.com
Disney seeks Web 3 legal counsel as it advances into decentralized ledger technologies
Global media company Disney has announced that it is an experienced lawyer to serve as its Principal Counsel on matters relating to transactions in the Web 3 space. While within the company’s legal department, the role will overlap with the Corporate Transactions Group as Disney looks to explore new frontiers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Oracle Legal Head Pushes Back Retirement Amid SEC Settlement (1)
Oracle Corp.’s longtime legal group leader Dorian Daley has postponed her planned retirement as the company agreed this week to settle charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Daley and Oracle “have elected to extend her employment for a short period of time to further help with the...
After 14 years, Lehman Brothers' brokerage ends liquidation
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The liquidation of Lehman Brothers' brokerage unit has ended, 14 years and 13 days after its parent's bankruptcy helped trigger a market freefall and global financial crisis.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
coingeek.com
Jesse Powell of Kraken joins ‘crypto’ CEO skedaddle
Jesse Powell, the controversial co-founder of the Kraken digital asset exchange, is the latest ‘crypto’ CEO to surrender the reins of power as the market tanks and authorities probe financial wrongdoing. On Wednesday, Kraken announced a ‘leadership succession plan’ that will see Powell relinquish the CEO position to...
Comments / 0