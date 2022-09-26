Read full article on original website
Related
Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there’s not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany’s largest Jewish community. The lack of known images is important. Unlike in the past, historians now agree that photographs and film must be taken seriously as primary sources for their research. These sources can complement the analysis...
AOL Corp
Heart-shaped ring from 1700s dug up at French fort in Michigan. It’s still wearable
A surprisingly intact ring dating to the 1700s was found by a Michigan archaeology student on the grounds of an 18th century French stronghold known as Fort St. Joseph. The ring is believed to have been a trade trinket used when southwest Michigan was known as New France, experts say. The fort, about 95 miles east of Chicago, was key part of France’s presence in the Great Lakes region, serving as a “mission, garrison, and trading post” before being abandoned in 1781.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Frameless arts experience releases First Look imagery of world-class attraction
Frameless, London’s first permanent digital immersive arts experience, has released ‘First Look’ imagery of the attraction ahead of its opening in Marble Arch on October 7. Here, you won’t simply be looking at paintings, you’ll be inside them. The images provide a glimpse into the...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
vanessa german and Cauleen Smith Win One of World’s Largest Art Prizes, $250,000 Heinz Art Awards
Artists vanessa german and Cauleen Smith have won one of the largest art prizes in the world, the Heinz Award for the Arts. Each will now take home $250,000. german often creates sculptures that are adorned with beads, fabrics, cowrie shells, glass, and more. Often, these works are intended to serve a restorative purpose and seem imbued with ritualistic power. Past works have involved the creation of altar-like spaces for victims of racist police killings, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. On view now at New York’s Kasmin gallery is a show by german that includes a new set of works in...
Vice
The artist duo who wrapped the world's most famous buildings
The late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude were dreamers and innovators, but somehow they were grounded in their expectations of what they could bring to life. In 2014, Christo once told a reporter, “The most important part to grasp is that all of these projects are originated by us — I do not do commissions. Jeanne-Claude always said that these projects exist simply because we want to see them. They’re totally irrational and absolutely unnecessary. They cannot be bought, you can’t charge for tickets. The world can exist without them. And this carries a kind of absolute freedom.”
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prado lists artworks seized during Spanish Civil War, eyes restitution
MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Prado Museum on Tuesday published a list of 25 artworks seized during the 1936-39 civil war and under Francisco Franco's dictatorship, and announced a research project that could lead to the works being returned to their legitimate owners.
How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career
Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
bitpinas.com
Galería Paloma Launches Exhibit 1/1, NFT ‘The Twelve’ for Crypto Art Week Asia
Editing by Nathaniel Cajuday. Additional Information by Michael Mislos. The prestigious gallery Galería Paloma, in line with the upcoming Crypto Art Week Asia (CAWA) event this September 28 to 30, 2022, curated digital artworks of 12 artists from the Philippines and Singapore and launched their exhibit 1/1 last September September 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of Poland’s Top Collectors Will Auction 200 Works to Fund Her Private Museum and Expand Her Focus on Women
Grażyna Kulczyk, a Polish collector and investor, will auction around 200 works from her contemporary art collection this fall to raise funds for the Muzeum Susch, her private museum in Swiss Alps. Additional sale proceeds will go towards the collector’s charitable organization, the Art Stations Foundation, which funds cultural projects. Works by the likes of Vanessa Beecroft, Zhang Huan, and Thomas Ruff, as well as ones by Polish postwar and contemporary artists, will be sold across five sales between October 18 and 20 at the Warsaw-based auction house Desa Unicum. Funds from the sales will go toward the museum’s exhibition programming,...
msn.com
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Fall 2022’s Best Jewelry Events, From Can’t-Miss Exhibitions to Elite Gem Fairs
The fall jewelry events season is off and running. Below, we highlight the can’t-miss events of the season. Through October 2: “Brilliant & Black: The Age Of Enlightenment” at Sotheby’s London Sotheby’s groundbreaking fall 2021 “Brilliant & Black” selling exhibition in New York, featuring jewelry by Black designers, is back for its second installment, this time in London. With an expanded roster of 25 contemporary Black jewelers — including newcomers Gina Love, the Caribbean-American founder and designer of Auvere; U.S. Army veteran Latoya Boyd; and U.K.-based Ndidi Ekubia, whose hand-raising technique is influenced by her Nigerian heritage — the exhibition is aimed...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Women Who Transformed the National Gallery of Canada
Greg Marchildon interviews Diana Nemiroff. As a former curator of contemporary and modern art at the National Gallery of Canada and former director of the Carleton University Art Gallery, and an adjunct professor of art history at both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, she was well placed to write this definitive history of the transformation of the National Gallery of Canada from the 1960s to the 1990s. As result of the leadership of three remarkable women directors, the National Gallery of Canada has become one of the great art galleries in the world housed in a striking building that has become a landmark in the National Capital Region. The end result is a remarkable cultural history of the visual arts through the lens of the most important art gallery in the country.
HowTheLightGetsIn: The festival of big ideas seeking to circumvent literary festival cliches
“There is an enormous amount of division within society,” Hilary Lawson, the founder of HowTheLightGetsIn festival, tells The Independent. “We need to talk about the ideas that underly those divisions rather than retreating to our different tribal identities.”Lawson’s brainchild, which is the biggest philosophy and music festival in the world, is something of a panacea to the average literary festival. This is because first off, the festival has music, and secondly, the festival is centred around panel debates and discussions.“We are fundamentally different to literary festivals in many ways, and that is centrally because we are about ideas and the...
Authorship & Authority: The Contested Origins of Dakar’s African Renaissance Monument
On the shoreline of the Ouakam neighborhood of Dakar, two volcanic hills called les Mamelles (the breasts) rise above the flat expanse of the city. One mamelle features an iconic lighthouse built in 1864; the other serves as the platform for the African Renaissance Monument(ARM), constructed in 2009 and dedicated in 2010. Billed as the highest (not to be confused with the tallest) sculpture in the world, the 164 feet of steel frame and bronze bodies atop the 300-foot-high hill creates a towering ensemble that is visible from most parts of the city. The work depicts three figures—a man, woman, and child—emerging...
A Paris Deep Freeze Almost Killed ‘Aladdin’ Storyteller
The author of The Book of Travels (Kitāb al-Siyāḥah), Ḥannā Diyāb, became known to Western scholarship more than a century after his death, when his name was discovered in the diaries of Antoine Galland, the great French Orientalist and translator of the Thousand and One Nights. Since that discovery, Diyāb, a Maronite Christian merchant and storyteller from Aleppo, has become a familiar figure to scholars interested in the textual history of the Nights. He has been described as Galland’s muse: The informant who supplied several famous stories to the French translation of the collection, including “Aladdin” and “ʿAlī Bābā and...
'U.S. and the Holocaust' co-director talks documentary, WWII misconceptions
Co-director Lynn Novick joined KMOX’s “The Show” to talk about the new documentary series, “U.S. and the Holocaust,” that she produced alongside Ken Burns.
Comments / 0