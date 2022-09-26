ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

K96 FM

MSU Homecoming – October 4-8, 2022

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events to be held Oct. 4-8. A schedule of MSU homecoming events that are open to the public follows by date, time and location:. Tuesday, Oct. 4:. Lighting of the college “M” on Mount Baldy, 7 p.m....
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Montana State’s Annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Set for Oct. 21-22

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s College of Agriculture and Montana Agricultural Experiment Station will host the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Oct. 21-22 on the MSU campus. Celebrate Agriculture honors MSU alumni and students and the legacy of Montana’s agricultural communities. Celebrate Ag Weekend will include an agricultural...
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
montanasports.com

Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

