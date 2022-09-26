Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
UW Madison Invites State Pork Producers to Participate in Needs Assessment Survey
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension is inviting state pork producers to participate in a Needs Assessment Survey for the swine industry in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, tesults of the survey will help determine the educational needs of Wisconsin producers. The Swine...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DHS Reminds Wisconsin Residents that COVID-19 Tests and Boosters are Still Free
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance are reminding Wisconsinites that their COVID-19 at-home tests and booster shots are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters are in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to providers over the...
cwbradio.com
Grant Applications Available for FFA Alumni and Supporters
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters is taking applications for two grants available to local chapters in the state. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the program is designed to help chapters with various support projects, whether it is for the alumni chapter to utilize for raising funds or for a joint project with the local FFA chapter.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin to Use Federal Funding for Suicide Prevention Efforts
(Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin will use federal funding to focus on suicide prevention efforts among the state's two most vulnerable populations, rural men aged 25-64 and girls 10-19. According to Gaby Vinick of Wisconsin Public Radio, those two groups have the highest suicide rates, according to Dr. Jasmine...
cwbradio.com
UW System Enrollment Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
(Terry Bell, WRN) Enrollment is up at Wisconsin’s state universities. 26-thousand students are enrolled at University of Wisconsin campuses this fall. That’s the most since 2018. The increase is led by gains at campuses in Madison, Green Bay, Superior, and La Crosse. Enrollment at the rest of the...
cwbradio.com
Homelessness Not Just an Urban Problem in Wisconsin
(Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. According to LeahTreidler of Wisconsin Public Radio, until this year, there were...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Releases 2021-22 Annual Report for Speak Up, Speak Out
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety released the 2021-2022 Annual Report for Speak Up, Speak Out. SUSO is a statewide confidential reporting system designed to be a safe place for students, school staff, and community members to share information concerning potential school violence. “SUSO has been a...
cwbradio.com
Northside Elevator's New Stanley Facility Receives Railroad Grant/Loan
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects across the state. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities. Freight Railroad Preservation Program grants contribute up...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs
(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
cwbradio.com
Gas Prices in Wisconsin Slightly Higher Than National Average
Gas prices rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average pump price hit $3.72. The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel...
cwbradio.com
First Human Case of West Nile Virus in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Health services is reminding people to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the first confirmed human case this year of West Nile virus in a Sheboygan County resident. Despite cooler temperatures, mosquito activity and the risk of WNV will continue until the first hard frost (temperatures...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Releases Video Series to Educate on Election System
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A new set of videos from the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeks to walk people through the process of how the election system works. The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants to educate students on how the elections process works in Wisconsin. Spokesperson Riley Vetterkind says a series of videos on how the system works is now available to the public.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin an "Epicenter of Political Advertising"
(Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) If you're watching TV in Wisconsin, politics are nearly impossible to escape. According to Sarah Lehr of Wisconsin Public Radio, the Badger State has been an "epicenter of political advertising on television," said Michael Franz, who co-directs the Wesleyan Media Project, a collaboration among academics to track political spending.
