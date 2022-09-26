ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Red Flag Warning set to take effect in Natrona County at noon Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be under a Red Flag Warning starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity levels expected in Natrona, Fremont and Sweetwater Counties, the Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Family Aquatic Center temporarily closes Monday due to power outage

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a power outage on Monday morning, according to a City of Casper press release. “We are unable to operate the pool pumps without electricity, which recirculates the water,” Edwin Luers, supervisor at the Aquatic Center, said. “We will reopen as soon as the power is restored.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming

THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
oilcity.news

Power restored at Casper Family Aquatic Center; pool open again

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center has reopened after a power outage occurred on Monday morning. Rocky Mountain Power crews responded to repair the issue, and power was restored at around 3 p.m. Monday, the City of Casper said in a press release. The power outage was...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities

A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Brown; Smith

Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
CASPER, WY

