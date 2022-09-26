Read full article on original website
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Red Flag Warning set to take effect in Natrona County at noon Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be under a Red Flag Warning starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity levels expected in Natrona, Fremont and Sweetwater Counties, the Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona on Wednesday before chance for rain Thursday–Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — After a high near 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Casper area can expect stronger winds and hotter temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With wind gusts up to 30 mph possible and humidity levels of 10–15% and highs in the upper...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
(MAP) Officers, deputies ready to help carry Special Olympics Wyoming ‘Flame of Hope’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are preparing to help carry the “Flame of Hope” for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help kick off Special Olympics Wyoming’s Fall Tournament in Casper. The torch run will begin at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5...
Casper Family Aquatic Center temporarily closes Monday due to power outage
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a power outage on Monday morning, according to a City of Casper press release. “We are unable to operate the pool pumps without electricity, which recirculates the water,” Edwin Luers, supervisor at the Aquatic Center, said. “We will reopen as soon as the power is restored.”
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming
THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver...
Power restored at Casper Family Aquatic Center; pool open again
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center has reopened after a power outage occurred on Monday morning. Rocky Mountain Power crews responded to repair the issue, and power was restored at around 3 p.m. Monday, the City of Casper said in a press release. The power outage was...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/27/22 – 9/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth since 1963; Wyoming to have ‘excellent’ viewing conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, Sept. 26, according to NASA. Viewing conditions in western and central Wyoming are expected to be “excellent,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, mostly clear skies are expected on Monday night.
Natrona County sees 17-cent hike in average gas price as national average rises 3 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — While the nation’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel saw its first increase in 14 weeks, up 3.2 cents, Natrona County’s average price jumped 17 cents in the last week. Data compiled from more than 11 million price reports to the tracker...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Crash Near Thermopolis Results in Three Fatalities
A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on US 20 south of Thermopolis claimed the lives of three individuals. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound. The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
Obituaries: Brown; Smith
Will “Rhino” Brown: March 6, 1979 – September 25, 2022. Terrance William Brown, known as Rhino or Will, 43 years old, previously of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was relocating back to Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022, at the Banner-Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming, following a motorcycle accident.
Turkey vultures on UW campus in Laramie test positive for avian influenza
CASPER, Wyo. — Two turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus in Laramie have recently tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, UW said on Tuesday. The two turkey vultures are among eight wild birds that have tested positive for avian flu in Wyoming since Sept....
