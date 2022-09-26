Read full article on original website
Related
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030
In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027
Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
VW Gen.Travel Is Perfect For People Who Hate Flying
Volkswagen will unveil an all-new design study at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance festival near Paris this weekend. Chantilly Arts & Elegance is a relatively new automotive garden party, focusing exclusively on awarding design in several categories. It is, therefore, the perfect place to unveil what VW calls an entirely...
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
teslarati.com
Uber expands EV rental options with Stellantis partnership
Uber has announced a partnership with Stellantis brand Free2Move to offer electric vehicles to drivers on a rental system. Uber has recently been attempting to electrify the available vehicles on their app, setting a goal of offering no gas-powered rides on their app by 2030. One way the brand has been doing this is by making EVs more price accessible to drivers. In this case, they have partnered with Stellantis’ brand Free2Move to make EV rentals for drivers available in France.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
General Motors’ electric vehicle commitment questioned by skeptics
General Motors’ past efforts to battle tougher fuel economy rules seem to be coming back to haunt the veteran automaker’s electric vehicle initiatives. Despite the pro-EV narrative presented by the company and executives such as CEO Mary Barra, skeptics of the automaker’s EV focus remain. GM recently...
teslarati.com
Tesla China looking to hit over 80k deliveries this month: report
It appears that Tesla China is expecting to deliver an impressive number of vehicles this September. With the upgrades to Gigafactory Shanghai now completed, the electric vehicle maker is reportedly looking to achieve domestic deliveries of about 80,000 to 90,000 this month. If Tesla China is successful in this, it...
teslarati.com
Tesla (TSLA) jumps amid optimistic reports of Q3 deliveries, China Q4 targets
Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) are showing some momentum on Tuesday amid reports of the company’s strong end-of-quarter push and optimistic forecasts for China in Q4 2022. Tesla has maintained that it intends to end 2022 with a delivery growth of about 50% compared to the previous year. Such a target is ambitious, especially since Tesla delivered 936,222 vehicles in 2021. Meeting this target would result in the company delivering about 1.4 million all-electric vehicles in 2022.
teslarati.com
Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group
A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
ZDNet
Amazon's second-generation Echo Auto offers roadside assistance calling
Amazon said that cars would be defined more by their software in the future than by their motors, and the new Echo Auto is no exception. Amazon now has an entire army of Echo devices. Some listen to you. Some also watch you. Which should you choose? We help you decide.
teslarati.com
General Motors requires workers to report in-person for EV development
General Motors updated CEO Mary Barra’s “Work Appropriately” policy, requiring workers to report in-person. Automotive News reported that General Motors now requires employees to physically work at its brick-and-mortar offices at least three days a week. “Employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the...
TechCrunch
BMW will use Amazon Alexa to build its next voice assistant
The German automaker and Amazon have had a business relationship for years now; BMW started offering the Alexa assistant in select cars starting in 2018 and the partnership has grown from there. This announcement stands out, however. BMW won’t just embed Alexa into vehicles as it has in the past....
2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory
The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
Comments / 0