Technology

CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030

In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027

Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

VW Gen.Travel Is Perfect For People Who Hate Flying

Volkswagen will unveil an all-new design study at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance festival near Paris this weekend. Chantilly Arts & Elegance is a relatively new automotive garden party, focusing exclusively on awarding design in several categories. It is, therefore, the perfect place to unveil what VW calls an entirely...
CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle

When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
CARS
teslarati.com

Uber expands EV rental options with Stellantis partnership

Uber has announced a partnership with Stellantis brand Free2Move to offer electric vehicles to drivers on a rental system. Uber has recently been attempting to electrify the available vehicles on their app, setting a goal of offering no gas-powered rides on their app by 2030. One way the brand has been doing this is by making EVs more price accessible to drivers. In this case, they have partnered with Stellantis’ brand Free2Move to make EV rentals for drivers available in France.
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

General Motors’ electric vehicle commitment questioned by skeptics

General Motors’ past efforts to battle tougher fuel economy rules seem to be coming back to haunt the veteran automaker’s electric vehicle initiatives. Despite the pro-EV narrative presented by the company and executives such as CEO Mary Barra, skeptics of the automaker’s EV focus remain. GM recently...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla China looking to hit over 80k deliveries this month: report

It appears that Tesla China is expecting to deliver an impressive number of vehicles this September. With the upgrades to Gigafactory Shanghai now completed, the electric vehicle maker is reportedly looking to achieve domestic deliveries of about 80,000 to 90,000 this month. If Tesla China is successful in this, it...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla (TSLA) jumps amid optimistic reports of Q3 deliveries, China Q4 targets

Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) are showing some momentum on Tuesday amid reports of the company’s strong end-of-quarter push and optimistic forecasts for China in Q4 2022. Tesla has maintained that it intends to end 2022 with a delivery growth of about 50% compared to the previous year. Such a target is ambitious, especially since Tesla delivered 936,222 vehicles in 2021. Meeting this target would result in the company delivering about 1.4 million all-electric vehicles in 2022.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group

A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

General Motors requires workers to report in-person for EV development

General Motors updated CEO Mary Barra’s “Work Appropriately” policy, requiring workers to report in-person. Automotive News reported that General Motors now requires employees to physically work at its brick-and-mortar offices at least three days a week. “Employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

BMW will use Amazon Alexa to build its next voice assistant

The German automaker and Amazon have had a business relationship for years now; BMW started offering the Alexa assistant in select cars starting in 2018 and the partnership has grown from there. This announcement stands out, however. BMW won’t just embed Alexa into vehicles as it has in the past....
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory

The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
TEXAS STATE

