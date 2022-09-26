ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Autopsy’s Morbidity Triumphant: gore-metal godfathers are still sick after all these years

By Kevin Stewart-Panko
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZc5k_0iAjYEzg00

As death metal’s original purveyors continue to hack and slash well into their 50s, demonstrating that this isn’t “just a phase”, the impact of and love for Autopsy becomes more and more evident. All and sundry sing praises for the Bay Area sickos in interviews, with musical tributes and tattooed flesh.

Sure, their discography isn’t bulletproof (stand up or sit down, Shitfun … please), but since returning to active duty in 2008, it’s been full acrid and fetid steam ahead. This might mean eight years between albums – although there have been a handful of EP and compilation releases – but it also means continued forward motion with hideously coarse, punk-flecked death metal , horror movie doom and grindhouse classic rock, all played with the delicacy of a wild stallion in a glass-blowing studio.

Album number eight puts their stamp back on the sickness as Autopsy’s Jekyll & Hyde sound is executed with gunpowder energy and robust rawness. The galloping death thrash of Stab The Brain and Maggots In The Mirror offer delicious auditory disgust à la Possessed and Exhumed, with additional life given via Greg Wilkinson’s compelling bass noodling, while Born In Blood sounds like an early Nihilist demo outtake.

The Voracious One plays up a Sabbathian shuffle, whereas Skin By Skin slows that groove morosely to give Danny Coralles and Eric Cutler room to air out wailing, arena-rock leads. And then there are Final Frost and Slaughterer Of Souls , which combine both hideous worlds with layered, slow-motion crawls catapulted into chainsaw trotting and drummer Chris Reifert’s uvula-stripping vocals.

But Morbidity Triumphant ’s biggest triumph is how, even in its stripped-down state, it still blows away boundaries with riffs and sequences gussied up by four-string flourishes, gutter guitar virtuosity and Sarlacc screams that keep everything aurally interesting and palatable, but still odiously death metal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Gore#All These Years#Morbidity#The Sickness#Metal#Shitfun#Jekyll Hyde#Mirror#Sabbathian#Final Frost
CNET

D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People

Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CNN

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy