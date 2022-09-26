Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Football is turning female at Palo Alto Middle School
KILLEEN, Texas — Imagine a typical night at a Central Texas football game. You'll hear fans in the stands, pads popping, and the whistle blowing in between plays. That all happens at Palo Alto Middle School, but if you look at the sideline, one thing is different. You'll see...
KWTX
UPDATE: Wreck on I-35 South in Belton cleared
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning cleared a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B and all southbound lanes have been reopened, police said. “It will take traffic sometime to get back to normal,” police said. Earlier in the morning,...
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway
BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
fox44news.com
Three homes damaged in Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Belton crash identified
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
News Channel 25
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
Comments / 0