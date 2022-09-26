ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Football is turning female at Palo Alto Middle School

KILLEEN, Texas — Imagine a typical night at a Central Texas football game. You'll hear fans in the stands, pads popping, and the whistle blowing in between plays. That all happens at Palo Alto Middle School, but if you look at the sideline, one thing is different. You'll see...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Wreck on I-35 South in Belton cleared

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning cleared a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B and all southbound lanes have been reopened, police said. “It will take traffic sometime to get back to normal,” police said. Earlier in the morning,...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway

BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Three homes damaged in Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Belton crash identified

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash

BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
TEMPLE, TX

