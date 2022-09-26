KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished. The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.

