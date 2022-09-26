Read full article on original website
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
“Nothing’s going to stop us:” Tech students react to $50k fine for storming field
LUBBOCK, Texas — After the Big 12 Conference fined Texas Tech $50,000 for storming the football field after Saturday’s victory against The University of Texas, students said it’s going to take a lot more than a fine to keep them from a good time. “I’d do it every time, hands down,” one Texas Tech freshman […]
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could've turned into 'ugly situation'
AUSTIN, Texas — A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an on-field incident involving a Texas Tech fan and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. The now viral footage shows an unidentified Red Raider fan forcefully shoving Oghoufo as fans stormed the field inside Jones AT&T Stadium after Texas Tech’s 37-34 OT win over Texas.
KVUE
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
‘Everything Runs Through Lubbock': Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Gives the Most Motivational Speech Ever
Every Red Raider out there knew that Joey McGuire joining our forces would be a great thing for Texas Tech football. If there's any proof of that out there, it's the success he led our boys to this weekend against the Texas Longhorns. When it comes to being a great...
Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation
All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Texas Tech police looking for fan who pushed Longhorns player in back in melee after game
One fan got a little too hyped, however, and was recorded pushing Longhorns senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufu in the back, nearly knocking him over.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
