spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Lonestar 99.5

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
KVUE

City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
FanSided

Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation

All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
