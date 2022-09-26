Read full article on original website
Chad Hasty’s Must-Have Fair Food + Other Tips for the South Plains Fair
The South Plains Fair opened last week and runs through October 1st, 2022, which means you still have plenty of time to enjoy the food, rides, games, and sites. Over the weekend, I came across a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page asking people what their must-have items were at the fair.
The Hit TV Show ‘Ancient Aliens’ Will Make Contact in Lubbock Next Year
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is holding an event that can only be described as out of this world. The show Ancient Aliens, featured on the HISTORY Channel, will be stopping in Lubbock on January 22nd, 2023 to bring fans into a new live experience. The...
Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse: An Onslaught of Spooky, Horror & Action Movies for October
Lubbock's Alamo Drafthouse (120 W Loop 289 Access Road) is a cultural gem. With a beefy schedule of classic and cult cinema in addition to blockbusters, it truly has not only something for everyone, but absolute favorites. For those kindred spirits who realize the truth, that October is the best...
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
The Ultimate Last-Minute Study Hack for Lubbock Students
We are over a month into this semester, and I know some of you are starting to feel the burnout already. This usually leads to a decrease in interest and your overall success in classes. It happens to everyone, and it can be tough to avoid. Sleeping in starts to...
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Lubbock Pumpkin Patch Raising Money for Navajo Reservation & A Local Church
It's almost October, which means it's almost time to buy pumpkins. If you're looking to support a good cause and decorate for Halloween, you've come to the right place. For the 20th year in a row, the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lubbock is hosting its annual pumpkin patch. What...
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
33rd Annual National Arts Program Still Happening at The Garden & Arts Center
Last week we told you about a fire that happened at The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC). The center temporarily closed not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire. We're excited to announce that the fire won't stop them...
Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is
If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
‘Everything Runs Through Lubbock': Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Gives the Most Motivational Speech Ever
Every Red Raider out there knew that Joey McGuire joining our forces would be a great thing for Texas Tech football. If there's any proof of that out there, it's the success he led our boys to this weekend against the Texas Longhorns. When it comes to being a great...
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
