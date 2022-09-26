The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety

