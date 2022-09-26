Welcome to the Hoosier State! That is, welcome to its Northwest side! Whether you plan to move, go on a longer vacation, or just pass by and spend some quality time here, you are certainly looking for some unforgettable Northwest Indiana road trips for your bucket list, right? Of course you are – it would be a shame to come here and not enjoy all the beauties that this northwest side of Indiana has to offer. From adrenaline activities that will make your heart race, to inspirational artistic places and breathtaking sceneries you must see at least once in your life – Northwest Indiana got your covered! Have we sparked your interest? If we have, then, keep on reading to see what are some of the must-go places in Northwest Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO