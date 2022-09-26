ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Benzinga

Joe Terranova Is Buying This Stock: Wednesday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 456 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Visa V was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares dropped the most, trading...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for PPG Indus

Within the last quarter, PPG Indus PPG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $147.0 versus the current price of PPG Indus at $113.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms META has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 38 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms. The company has an average price target of $220.03 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $140.00.
Benzinga

Is The SPY Headed For Another Bull Cycle In This Bear Market: Here's A Look At The Market ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was bouncing up about 1.6% higher on Wednesday after a series of bearish days dropped the ETF almost 12% between Sept. 12 and Tuesday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally in the larger bear market, or whether Wednesday’s price action is just a short relief rally, will take some time to be seen.
