Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Found the Solution’ to Getting Prince Harry Out of His Unhappy Royal Situation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Royalists, who like to criticize Meghan Markle, often theorize that she dragged Prince Harry away from the palace, but an upcoming book by Valentine Low, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown , is offering insight that gives a much different — and perhaps, more realistic — perspective. It explains how the Duchess of Sussex did him a favor because his life behind the palace walls wasn’t a happy one before she entered his life.

“There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life,” a Prince Harry friend said in an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Times of London. The insider added that everyone close to him knew “he was unhappy” and it wasn’t until he began dating Meghan that, together, they “found the solution.”

After the Sussexes got married, it became very clear that they were not going to be able to fit a square peg into a round hole. Something had to be done and it was clear from the start that nobody knew how to meet in the middle. “In Meghan and the household, you had two worlds that had no experience of each other, had no way to relate to each other, had no way to comprehend each other. And Meghan was never going to fit in that model and that model was never going to tolerate the Meghan who Meghan wanted to be,” another source shared in the book.

'Courtiers' $32 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The negotiations turned out to be far more intense than previously reported with five possible compromises for Meghan and Harry to stick around in the royal fold — the most reasonable one was, unfortunately, turned down by Queen Elizabeth II. An insider explained that situation would have had “Harry and Meghan spending most of their time being working members of the royal family but having a month a year to do their own thing, to them spending most of their time privately, but doing a select number of royal activities.”

In the end, the only thing that ended up working was the Sussexes’ full exit from their senior royal roles — and it’s likely the one that has brought him the most happiness.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.