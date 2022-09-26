ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Found the Solution’ to Getting Prince Harry Out of His Unhappy Royal Situation

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Wbpa_0iAjRKgL00
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Royalists, who like to criticize Meghan Markle, often theorize that she dragged Prince Harry away from the palace, but an upcoming book by Valentine Low, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown , is offering insight that gives a much different — and perhaps, more realistic — perspective. It explains how the Duchess of Sussex did him a favor because his life behind the palace walls wasn’t a happy one before she entered his life.

“There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life,” a Prince Harry friend said in an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Times of London. The insider added that everyone close to him knew “he was unhappy” and it wasn’t until he began dating Meghan that, together, they “found the solution.”

After the Sussexes got married, it became very clear that they were not going to be able to fit a square peg into a round hole. Something had to be done and it was clear from the start that nobody knew how to meet in the middle. “In Meghan and the household, you had two worlds that had no experience of each other, had no way to relate to each other, had no way to comprehend each other. And Meghan was never going to fit in that model and that model was never going to tolerate the Meghan who Meghan wanted to be,” another source shared in the book.

'Courtiers' $32 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The negotiations turned out to be far more intense than previously reported with five possible compromises for Meghan and Harry to stick around in the royal fold — the most reasonable one was, unfortunately, turned down by Queen Elizabeth II. An insider explained that situation would have had “Harry and Meghan spending most of their time being working members of the royal family but having a month a year to do their own thing, to them spending most of their time privately, but doing a select number of royal activities.”

In the end, the only thing that ended up working was the Sussexes’ full exit from their senior royal roles — and it’s likely the one that has brought him the most happiness.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

Comments / 66

Barbara Kulukjian
2d ago

when your in the USA, titles don't count. here he's just plain Harry. like the rest of us. you don't want to be part of the royal family, only when it suits you.

Reply
37
lifeisgood 27
2d ago

Do what makes you happy, don't drag family members down during your journey. You can't continuously compare yourself and your wife with past memories that is unhealthy. Megan is not Diana and never will be... move on.

Reply(2)
26
tourch
2d ago

If he’s happy great! But stop trying to get back in the good graces of the crown! Make the clean break and move on!

Reply(4)
29
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Royalists#Crown#The Times Of London
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
TENNIS
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview And Royal Family Now: 'I'm Still Healing'

Meghan Markle just sat down for her first major cover interview of 2022, and the former royal graced the ‘Fall Fashion’ issue cover of New York Magazine‘s The Cut. The retired Suits actress, 41, opened up about her current relationship with the royal family, finally feeling able to speak more about her experiences, and what the strained relationship between the Sussexes and husband Prince Harry‘s family could mean looking forward. With this profile arriving just a few days after the debut of Markle’s long-awaited Spotify podcast Archetypes, the piece went viral on Twitter soon after being published.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy