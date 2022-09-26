ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Election officials proceed with the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on Nov. 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in northern Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic...
NYE COUNTY, NV
newsfromthestates.com

‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL

Hurricane Ian closing in on landfall in southwest Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center. 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon…. /////////////////////////////. Hurricane Ian, a...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oz releases medical records as health becomes focus of U.S. Senate race

Mehmet Oz speaks at a 3/15/22 press conference in Harrisburg (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso). As Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to make the health of his Democratic opponent a focal point of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Oz on Friday released a collection of his own medical records, including a letter from his doctor that deems him to be in “overall excellent health.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ian is a Category 3 hurricane and battering western Cuba; Sarasota, Tampa Bay appears to be next

Hurricane Ian is now a category 3 story and is heading toward Tampa Bay. Credit: National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm and “battering western Cuba” Tuesday morning with high winds and “life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center, and Ian appears to be closing in on Florida’s west coast, in the Sarasota and Tampa Bay area.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend

Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Oil pumpjacks in Andrews County, northeast of Kermit. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Big Bon Secours profits from a bare-bones Richmond hospital and more Va. headlines

• A bare-bones community hospital in one of Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods has the highest profit margin of any hospital in Virginia. Its profitability comes from a drug program aimed at helping impoverished communities, but nonprofit health system Bon Secours isn’t reinvesting the money back into the facility.—New York Times.
RICHMOND, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Bill requiring timely unemployment payouts must be revised, Governor Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy said the bill does not conform with federal labor standards and must be revised. (Photo by Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office) A bill that seeks to improve how quickly unemployment benefit claims are paid out was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy last week, with the governor saying the U.S. Department of Labor said it doesn’t conform to federal standards.
ECONOMY
newsfromthestates.com

Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure

A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro

Austin Davis at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA on 9/20/22 (Capital-Star photo by Daniella Heminghaus) Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold

Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined

Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades, and criminal justice reformers are demanding changes. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) The first time Paul Whittaker was incarcerated in New Jersey, he worked behind bars as a teacher’s assistant. He...
BUSINESS

