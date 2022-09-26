Read full article on original website
As FL contends with the fentanyl crisis, ‘harm reduction’ advocates work to save lives
With thousands of Floridians dying of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody has been urging the Biden administration since mid-summer to classify the drug as a “weapon of mass destruction,” warning of the dangers posed if the potent opioid gets into the hands of an avowed enemy of the United States.
Gov. DeSantis: Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane when it hits the southwest coast in FL
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida division of emergency management at a 11 p.m. press conference in Tallahassee, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (to the left) and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (to the right). Credit: Screenshot, Florida Channel. At a 11 p.m. news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that...
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction
Election officials proceed with the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on Nov. 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in northern Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic...
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Hurricane Ian closing in on landfall in southwest Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center. 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon…. /////////////////////////////. Hurricane Ian, a...
Elected officials, gun crime activists call on voters to elect gun reform candidates
CHESTER, Pa. – In a Pennsylvania city once ranked among the most violent in the nation, Democratically elected officials and gun-crime activists gathered Tuesday to call on voters to “vote like their lives depend on it” to elect candidates who support gun reform and anti-violence initiatives. Delaware...
Oz releases medical records as health becomes focus of U.S. Senate race
Mehmet Oz speaks at a 3/15/22 press conference in Harrisburg (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso). As Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to make the health of his Democratic opponent a focal point of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Oz on Friday released a collection of his own medical records, including a letter from his doctor that deems him to be in “overall excellent health.”
Texas AG’s office sends mixed signals about whether it can fine nonprofits that pay for out-of-state abortions
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center right, walking from the U.S. Supreme Court to a press conference in April. (Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge heard arguments...
Ian is a Category 3 hurricane and battering western Cuba; Sarasota, Tampa Bay appears to be next
Hurricane Ian is now a category 3 story and is heading toward Tampa Bay. Credit: National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm and “battering western Cuba” Tuesday morning with high winds and “life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center, and Ian appears to be closing in on Florida’s west coast, in the Sarasota and Tampa Bay area.
Oregon governor candidates debate education, housing, abortion in Bend
Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Screenshot) Oregon’s three candidates for governor had another chance to differentiate themselves in their first televised debate...
Report: Total abortion ban would deal $10B blow to Pa. economy | Monday Morning Coffee
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends the Senate Education Committee Hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Already a central issue in midterm contests across the country, including Pennsylvania, a newly released report underlines the economic stakes...
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Oil pumpjacks in Andrews County, northeast of Kermit. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that...
Big Bon Secours profits from a bare-bones Richmond hospital and more Va. headlines
• A bare-bones community hospital in one of Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods has the highest profit margin of any hospital in Virginia. Its profitability comes from a drug program aimed at helping impoverished communities, but nonprofit health system Bon Secours isn’t reinvesting the money back into the facility.—New York Times.
Bill requiring timely unemployment payouts must be revised, Governor Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy said the bill does not conform with federal labor standards and must be revised. (Photo by Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office) A bill that seeks to improve how quickly unemployment benefit claims are paid out was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy last week, with the governor saying the U.S. Department of Labor said it doesn’t conform to federal standards.
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s needs for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
A fish camp in the Nome area, seen on Sept. 24, shows damages wreaked by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The day before, President Biden declared a major disaster for a vast stretch of western Alaska that had been slammed with high winds and floods caused by the remnants of that typhoon. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkwoski were among the officials who surveyed the damages in and around Nome. (Photo by Jeremy Edwards/FEMA)
Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro
Austin Davis at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA on 9/20/22 (Capital-Star photo by Daniella Heminghaus) Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny...
Indiana abortion providers accepting patients while state ban stays on hold
Abortion care continues to be available in seven Indiana counties while the state's near-total abortion ban is on hold. (Getty Images) Clinics across Indiana are once again accepting patients seeking abortions after a county judge last week ordered a temporary pause to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she won’t prosecute victims of rape, incest who get abortions
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement Tuesday that she does not plan to prosecute women who seek an abortion in cases of rape or incest and will seek the court’s guidance if they are asked to prosecute such a case. The statement from the county attorney...
Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined
Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades, and criminal justice reformers are demanding changes. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) The first time Paul Whittaker was incarcerated in New Jersey, he worked behind bars as a teacher’s assistant. He...
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
At the fundraiser, the ride-along went to a bidder for $1,000, but the complaint alleges there is no evidence Lombardo reimbursed LVMPD's budget for the cost. (Screengrab from Metro video) Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo...
