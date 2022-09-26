Read full article on original website
Folk music festival to take over Colorado Springs resort this weekend
Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance. According to the organization's description of the...
Pueblo family and their horses round up wayward cow near Pueblo Airport
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport! PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near […]
The Pueblo ‘Toy Bowl’ collects donations for southern Colorado families in need
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the 43rd straight year bikers and local law enforcement are teaming up for the annual Pueblo Toy Bowl. The Toy Bowl is held each year at Dutch Clark Stadium. There, two teams will square off on the gridiron for the enjoyment of all those in...
Your next foodie destination: Monse’s Taste of El Salvador!
COLORADO SPRINGS — From their homemade salsas, tasty pupusas and signature drinks, one Old Colorado City restaurant has become a foodie destination and is leaving many people wanting to come back for more! Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is more than just food but an experience! Using the freshest ingredients from nearby farms in each […]
Whataburger opens second Colorado Springs location with traffic management in place
COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds. Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest […]
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
Most Reverend Michael Sheridan of Colorado Springs dies at 77-years-old
Bishop Sheridan was reportedly moved to hospice on Monday night at Penrose Hospital, where he passed away just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
Police search for homicide suspect near W. 24th St. and West St. in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are asked to avoid the area of W. 24th St. and West St. due to heavy police activity. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers are searching for a homicide suspect. The PPD announced the police activity blocking the area at 11:30 a.m. This is...
COLD CASE: Who killed James Joseph Gaughan?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960. CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, […]
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide suspect was in the area. Police followed up and contacted the homicide suspect. They said that roads are now clear and that there is no danger to the public. Original Story: Police searching for homicide suspect on Pueblo’s north […]
Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M
Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, the victim was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake St. Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in...
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
