ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo family and their horses round up wayward cow near Pueblo Airport

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport! PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Your next foodie destination: Monse’s Taste of El Salvador!

COLORADO SPRINGS — From their homemade salsas, tasty pupusas and signature drinks, one Old Colorado City restaurant has become a foodie destination and is leaving many people wanting to come back for more! Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is more than just food but an experience! Using the freshest ingredients from nearby farms in each […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sweeney
KRDO

Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Hot Air Balloons
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed James Joseph Gaughan?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960. CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
milehighcre.com

Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M

Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, the victim was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake St. Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy