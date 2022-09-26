Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO