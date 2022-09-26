Read full article on original website
Michigan lawmakers approve $846M in economic development incentives
Michigan Republican and Democratic lawmakers voted Wednesday to send more than $846 million in taxpayer dollars to a special fund with the intention of providing the money to private businesses that pledge to locate or expand in the state. The controversial move is part of a $1 billion package introduced Wednesday by state legislators as part of an effort to use a chunk of the state's roughly $7 billion budget surplus. ...
New Bill in Michigan Would Ban Kids From Bringing Cell Phones to School
Schools in Michigan could see a total ban on cell phones in the classroom if a bill currently being considered by Michigan legislators becomes law. Republican Representative Gary Eisen is the author of the bill. He sponsored it after speaking with teachers and educators who say kids are distracted by the devices and that they lead to bullying in school.
Mackinac Bridge Authority urges Michigan Senate to pass bridge safety legislation
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, Mackinac Bridge Authority called on the Michigan Senate to take action on House Bill 5315 (Damoose, R-107) which was passed with overwhelming support in the Michigan House on February 16, 2022. The legislation – which was set for a vote by the full Senate last week but was pulled from the agenda at the last minute – would make it a felony to trespass on Michigan’s major bridges including the Mackinac Bridge.
LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans
Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
House, Senate OK’s $1B deposit into Michigan’s economic development fund
A cumulative $1 billion deposit into a state fund designated to entice companies to site operations in Michigan was given the OK by both the House and Senate late Wednesday during what is anticipated to be the last scheduled session day until the midterm election. At the same time lawmakers...
50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center
Following a bid from two GOP Michigan congressmen to turn a soon-to-be shuttered immigration prison in Baldwin into an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, a coalition of 53 advocacy groups from Michigan and beyond are asking President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders to keep it closed. The North Lake […] The post 50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Clean Water Act permitting reform out of Manchin bill
Lawmakers have ditched language to limit state and tribal authority under the Clean Water Act from Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting reform overhaul. House and Senate appropriators released stopgap spending legislation overnight, along with permitting reform provisions, ahead of a Senate test vote Tuesday afternoon. That vote will help decide whether permitting reform advances this week at all (E&E Daily, Sept. 26).
