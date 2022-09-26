Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Read full article on original website
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Pickens Co. prepares for potential severe weather, flooding
As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, Pickens County is getting ready now, especially in flood-prone areas.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
my40.tv
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Ian?
NOTE: Information about impacts and timing for Hurricane Ian have been updated. Please click here to see the latest details as this story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm before making landfall in La Coloma, Cuba early Tuesday morning. The storm will […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Maximum sustained winds on Hurricane Ian are now up to 155 mph, about as strong of a Category 4 storm as you can have. A terrifying situation for the Western Florida Coast. We continue to monitor the storm and the possible impacts on the Carolinas. Residents in...
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
Raleigh News & Observer
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
ourstate.com
