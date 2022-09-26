We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. After a long day, when you finally get a chance to sprawl out on the couch and relax, you don’t want anyone or anything disrupting your leisure time. That goes not just for loud roommates, but also for out-of-reach snacks, remotes that fall through the couch cushions, and food that drips onto your clothes on the way to your mouth. Side tables and coffee tables are great, but they still don’t put everything within arm’s reach. Fortunately, home improvement TikTokers are amazing when it comes to discovering and sharing cheap solutions to even the most niche problems. That’s how we discovered an Amazon find that makes your sofa even more comfortable than it already is: the Sofa Arm Clip Table.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO