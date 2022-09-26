ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1

Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Patti LaBelle Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, October 9, 2022&nbsp;Patti LaBelle will perform live at the&nbsp;Oxford Performing Arts Center. This show will start at 7:00 pm. Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. Patti has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, and Empire, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus-year career, Patti has also endured and survived personal strife. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that Patti’s voice sounds so good to our ears.&nbsp;
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park

PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
PELHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Discover Shelby Festival set for October 1st

COLUMBIANA – Discover Shelby Fest is a music and wine festival set to be held at Shelby County Arts Council on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Old Mill Square in Columbiana, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Festival attendees can expect to hear four regional music acts and will have...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Bham Now

How this restoring program changed the course of Brian’s life

Picture this—all the odds are stacked up against your chances of finding a job and home. You may be battling addictions or you might have just left prison and are struggling to be financially stable. That’s where Changed Lives Christian Center (CLCC), a partner of The Foundry Ministries that provides essential care and services for homeless men, steps in. Read on to learn how CLCC’s program is helping men find hope, guidance and a new way of life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wave 3

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham must take charge of its economic future

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Men’s Fashion Flash Mob

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm It’s More 2 Me, Inc. will take over Zinn Park. This men’s fashion flash mob is to help change the narrative for the men of color in the community. They will meet in suits at Zinn Park and share a few words then walk 2 blocks back around to the park. The walk consists of walking pass the police station (symbolic of not being arrested) and the courthouse (symbolic of not being sentenced), thus changing the narrative of their community. The organizers stated, “We are giving the media and others a new narrative.
ANNISTON, AL

