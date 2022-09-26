Oxford, AL – On Sunday, October 9, 2022 Patti LaBelle will perform live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. This show will start at 7:00 pm. Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. Patti has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, and Empire, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus-year career, Patti has also endured and survived personal strife. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…it’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.” And the world is thankful that Patti’s voice sounds so good to our ears.

