Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Kentucky Dad Uses Leaf Blower to Mess with His Kids [FUNNY VIDEO]
Parents have the not-so-fun job of waking kids up in the morning. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. So, when parents make it funny, we can all enjoy the torment it brings the kids. When I was in school, my mom had a pretty funny way of waking my...
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
Indiana Wildlife Rehab Asks People to Avoid Fake Spiderweb Decorations This Halloween
If you're getting into the Halloween spirit, this is one decoration you may want to skip. It's that time of year when the days are getting cooler, and Halloween is just around the corner. This is the time many of us bust out the Halloween decorations and get our homes ready for the spooky season, and upcoming trick-or-treaters. One really popular Halloween decoration is fake spiderwebs. Many people buy the bags of "spiderwebs" because they're a cheap and easy way to add a scary look to your yard. I've seen people stretch them over their bushes and front porches to add a really eerie feel to their yard. However over recent years its become an issue for wildlife, and one wildlife rehabber has spoken out about the damage these fake spider webs can cause.
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
5 Kentucky Bugs That Plan on Staying Around Your House For Winter
It's quite obvious that Fall has decided to show herself in all her glory with cold temperatures and falling leaves. These bugs plan on sticking around for winter. We all know that with hot temps the deadliest insect of all shows its ugly face-The Mosquito but there are several others that come out for the summer party and get on all our nerves.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
linknky.com
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
Indiana Camper Shares Video of Strange Dragonfly Behavior – Here’s What is Really Happening
My understanding of nature is pretty basic, pretty elementary - but, thanks to the internet and articles like this, I am learning more and more, usually about the weirder side of nature. Actually, I don't think "weird" is the right word to use, so I'll go with "interesting" instead. I enjoy having several weird/unusual/interesting nuggets of information at my disposal at any given time, in fact, I'm about to share one of those nuggets with you right now.
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Get Exclusive Access to A Missouri Haunted Psychiatric Museum
Do you dare take a tour known to take you through one of the most haunted psychiatric hospitals in Missouri?. Located in St. Joesph, Missouri the former psychiatric hospital was turned into a museum that does tours throughout the massive building. The hospital was built in 1872 when there became an overpopulation of other asylum buildings. So, the State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 was built. The building held 275 beds and served the community for 127 years.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
