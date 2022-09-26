Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley: The Real Reason He Never Performed for Queen Elizabeth
Elvis Presley was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth in 1962. However, the invite was turned down and the two never had the chance to meet.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Sweet moment Queen’s favourite horse Emma waited, head bowed, on Long Walk
THE Queen’s favourite mount stood among a sea of flowers as Her Majesty entered her journey’s final furlong. Fell pony Emma waited among a carpet of the public’s floral tributes at the side of the Long Walk as her owner was driven to her resting place. Beside...
The Queen’s secret signal using a lipstick revealed by former royal footman
IT is no secret that The Queen had a number of different subtle signals to communicate with her staff when in public. A man who worked for the Queen as a royal footman for eight years has revealed her secret signal using a lipstick. Speaking on a special episode of...
King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla's Marital Tensions 'Sky-Rocketed' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Bombshell' Interview
Has someone ordered couple's therapy for the King and Queen?. The royal heirs may need their relationship repaired after a source revealed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been facing a great deal of marital woes prior to taking over the British throne. Article continues below advertisement. "It's...
Queen Elizabeth II owned the rarest pink diamond but the largest pink diamond in the world was only found this year
Pink diamonds are rarely found in nature. It is reported that less than 3% of all diamonds are colored. And from this 3% of colored diamonds, only 5% are pink. The diamond becomes a pink color because it undergoes "plastic deformation" during its formation. There are 13 notable pink diamonds in the world today.
'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
Sailors who hauled Queen’s coffin reveal they were overwhelmed with pride and sadness
AWE-INSPIRING sailors who hauled the Queen’s coffin by hand have revealed how they were overwhelmed by pride, joy and sadness after performing their historic duty. Sailors sobbed, cheered and hugged each other — out of public view — when commanders gave the final order to “down drags”, which meant their duty was done.
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
‘Her one proviso was that the thistle robes must not get wet’. I got in touch with the Palace and asked: “Could I photograph Her Majesty?” The message came back: “Too busy to do it in Edinburgh, but happy to do something in Balmoral.” It was for a book project, Keepers: The Ancient Offices of Britain. The idea I had in mind was to take a picture of a figure in the landscape, which is one of the great themes of photography. One of Her Majesty’s titles is the Chief of the Chiefs, so that was what we were going to depict. I had been influenced by a set of Henry Raeburn portraits of Clan chiefs.
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
Tiny Stowaway Spotted on Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin During Funeral Procession
Observers noticed a tiny stowaway was scurrying around on Queen Elizabeth's coffin, hidden amongst the meaningful foliage.
Buckingham Palace issues photo of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace published a photograph on Saturday from Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor, featuring a ledger stone bearing her name and those of her parents, and husband Prince Philip.
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
The Youngest Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation has died
The Queen’s youngest maid of honour died on the night of her funeral, aged 88. Lady Mary Russell was one of the six to carry the Queen’s 21-foot train for the coronation in 1953, walking through Westminster Abbey towards the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher. The six ladies aged between 19 and 23 wore embroidered silver gowns created by Sir Norman Hartnell with tiaras and long silk gloves. Norman Hartnell, a favourite of the royals, also designed the Queen’s intricately embellished coronation dress.
