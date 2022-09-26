ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Taylor
Lady Gaga
Kirk Douglas
The Guardian

‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen

‘Her one proviso was that the thistle robes must not get wet’. I got in touch with the Palace and asked: “Could I photograph Her Majesty?” The message came back: “Too busy to do it in Edinburgh, but happy to do something in Balmoral.” It was for a book project, Keepers: The Ancient Offices of Britain. The idea I had in mind was to take a picture of a figure in the landscape, which is one of the great themes of photography. One of Her Majesty’s titles is the Chief of the Chiefs, so that was what we were going to depict. I had been influenced by a set of Henry Raeburn portraits of Clan chiefs.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show

A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
msn.com

The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
msn.com

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
tatler.com

The Youngest Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation has died

The Queen’s youngest maid of honour died on the night of her funeral, aged 88. Lady Mary Russell was one of the six to carry the Queen’s 21-foot train for the coronation in 1953, walking through Westminster Abbey towards the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher. The six ladies aged between 19 and 23 wore embroidered silver gowns created by Sir Norman Hartnell with tiaras and long silk gloves. Norman Hartnell, a favourite of the royals, also designed the Queen’s intricately embellished coronation dress.
