Newsflash: Suits are no longer strictly office attire. With workwear trending more casual and offices trending more hybrid, women’s suiting has been liberated from the corporate domain. The best women’s suit sets these days play with proportion, come in statement-making colors, and — with the right styling adjustments such as statement jewelry, retro kicks or of-the-moment loafers — can be worn as easily on Monday morning as Saturday night. Related: The Best Wide-Leg Trousers to Wear This Summer and BeyondMore from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Trendy to Timeless, These Are the Best Loafers for Women This FallAmazon Prime Day Returns in October...

APPAREL ・ 2 HOURS AGO