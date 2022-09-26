Read full article on original website
PopSugar
V-Cut French Manicures Are Having a Moment
The V-cut french manicure is the latest take on the french manicure design. Also called a chevron french manicure, this trend features a V-shaped smile line at the tip of the nail. Find inspiration here for your own fall nail-art design. French manicures are everywhere you look right now: on...
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
AGELESS STYLE: Style staples for every age
If the term ‘one colour suits all’ was meant for a specific hue it’s most definitely grey. Not your dull, overcast grey, more of a strokable, luxurious grey that’s reminiscent of the softest velvets and perfectly woven wools. Try a nuance of different tones as shown here or the same shade top-to-toe – both work. A great coat, a sleek knit and a well-cut pair of trousers look classy and expensive, and are pieces that you’ll love for a long time.
Harper's Bazaar
Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey
Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Allure
Cara Delevingne Just Went Nutella Brown for Fall
Cara Delevingne's thick, dark, brown brows and platinum-blonde hair truly defined an era (and arguably helped bring bushy brows back). But nowadays you'll spot Delevingne opting for more of a honey blonde hair color or returning to her brunette roots, a drastic switch from the bright blonde hue. For the 2022 fall season, she's trying a warm brown shade dubbed "Nutella brown."
Hypebae
UNDERCOVER SS23 Braided Horns Hairstyle Serves as Major Halloween Inspo
Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week delivered chic Halloween hair inspiration. Set against a moody backdrop in the historic American Cathedral in Paris, the models swayed down the runway in editorial evening wear. The collection transitioned onward to collegiate attire with bomber jackets and gender-neutral silhouettes. What caught our attention the most were the braided hairstyle variations. In the spirit of the upcoming spooky season, we saw hair themes on the models that mirrored two plaited french devil horns, all-inclusive of different textures and hair types. To give the style more of an edge, some models sported braided horns with a tight bun underneath, while others featured a sleek ponytail moment.
Harper's Bazaar
The best pink lipsticks according to A-list make-up artists
From the internet’s obsession with Barbiecore, to fashion’s love affair with Valentino’s fuschia-dominated AW22 show, one thing is clear: pink is back. But it's not just back; it’s thriving. It’s everywhere you look – from the Insta-famous Ettore Sottsass mirror (Bella Hadid has one) and store facades (hello Glossier) to celebrities sporting head-to-toe pink on the red carpet. It's clear that pink’s renaissance era is in full swing, and make-up artists have been embracing the hue backstage too, with Pepto Bismol eyes in every style imaginable.
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2023
Designers are still processing the impact that lockdown has had on their own lives, and on the wider culture, and working out — in real time — how people want to dress. This season some have responded with ultra-practical, back-to-reality collections for people now working between home and office. Others are plumping for more fantasy and focusing on evening, special occasions and event dressing. It’s a fascinating process to watch.
ABC 4
Cozy sweat sets in beautiful fall colors
Today we had Bella Lee, founder of Milkstain Apparel, join us on the show. She started this company so moms would have something cute but comfy to wear. The company just released some new fall colors in their fall line. Now is the perfect time to get cute sweat set with the weather starting to cool down. Not only does Milkstain Apparel sell comfortable and cozy sets, but also has a bridal line, perfect for matching at bridal parties.
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
Antonio Marras RTW Spring 2023
For those who wondered what the Antonio Marras brand would look like after Gruppo Calzedonia’s takeover, the show that opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday was the moment of truth. Good news: The Sardinian designer’s imagination still runs wild, his natural talent for storytelling is intact and his prowess...
Refinery29
I Got Matilda Djerf’s ‘Midi Flick’ Haircut
Cutting long hair is always a little nerve-wracking, especially when it's taken some sweet time to grow. But there's also nothing quite like skipping out of a salon feeling fresher, lighter, and with a breeze tickling your neck. It was this vision (and a dire need of a refresh for my dry, frazzled strands) that tempted me to take the leap and give TikTok's 'midi flick' haircut a go.
The Best Women’s Suit Sets for Work, Weddings and Everyday Wear
Newsflash: Suits are no longer strictly office attire. With workwear trending more casual and offices trending more hybrid, women’s suiting has been liberated from the corporate domain. The best women’s suit sets these days play with proportion, come in statement-making colors, and — with the right styling adjustments such as statement jewelry, retro kicks or of-the-moment loafers — can be worn as easily on Monday morning as Saturday night. Related: The Best Wide-Leg Trousers to Wear This Summer and BeyondMore from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Trendy to Timeless, These Are the Best Loafers for Women This FallAmazon Prime Day Returns in October...
msn.com
msn.com
sheenmagazine.com
A Look into Wide Leg Jeans in Men’s Fashion as Best Outwear
Wide-leg jeans, colloquially called baggy pants, are a style of clothing that were popular from the early 1990s to the early 2010s. Historically, the cut of pants has varied by period. From the 1500s until the early 17th century, very loose-fitting breeches and hosen were fashionable among the wealthy. These were replaced with tighter breeches and justacorps frock coats during the 1660s, which remained in fashion until long pantaloons were introduced.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios SS23 Was a Romantically Pink Affair
Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.
