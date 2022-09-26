ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland.com

LeBron James, Kevin Love are now co-owners of a Major League Pickleball team

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and Kevin Love are running it back, this time as owners of a new Major League Pickleball team. The former and current Cavaliers stars, who teamed up to win an NBA title in 2016, are part of an ownership group that also includes Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, LRMR Ventures -- the family office of James and business partner Maverick Carter -- along with investment firm SC Holdings, The SpringHill Company chief marketing officer Paul Rivera and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
Trae Young
Nate Hinton
Koby Altman
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Have Quickly Overcome A Monumental Setback

Things are looking really good for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. The team’s stock was already on the rise but things got even better when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz a few weeks ago. Now people see the Cavs as serious playoff contenders and one of...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will win vs. the Atlanta Falcons

The Cleveland Browns have the Atlanta Falcons to worry about this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns are riding high at 2-1, and while there was a lot of luck to get to the top of the division, they’re still the team to be in the AFC North. Nick Chubb is having an MVP season for the ages, and with the sudden and depressing decline of Derrick Henry, Chubb has the chance to win the rushing title without having to take on any more carries than necessary.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
FanSided

Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers down the line

Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers but not right now. It doesn’t seem that long ago when Carmelo Anthony was asking his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates if they thought he should come off the bench. This was of course following the trade from the New York Knicks when Anthony was still seen as a viable co-star. Those days are gone and now Anthony’s legacy is that of a shot-chucker. A guy who shot more than he ever should have and had poor efficiency numbers.
CLEVELAND, OH

