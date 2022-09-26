Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers but not right now. It doesn’t seem that long ago when Carmelo Anthony was asking his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates if they thought he should come off the bench. This was of course following the trade from the New York Knicks when Anthony was still seen as a viable co-star. Those days are gone and now Anthony’s legacy is that of a shot-chucker. A guy who shot more than he ever should have and had poor efficiency numbers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO