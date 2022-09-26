Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
KTBS
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field paused amid public health danger posed by bat droppings
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pause in demolition is what Friends of Fair Grounds Field want. And a pause is what they got -- at least for one day. That's while they raise public health concerns. An attorney for developer Linc Coleman sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins and his...
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures
SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
KSLA
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: White Cottage Mercantile, General Shelters of Texas & Portacool
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in Center, Texas. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe profiles White Cottage Mercantile, General Shelters of Texas, and Portacool. By the way, on Thursday, our caravan lunch will be served up at noon at T/R's Steaks &...
KTBS
Several offshore oil and gas platforms evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS - Federal regulators say at least 12 Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and two drilling rigs have been evacuated and shut down in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates the evacuations affect about 2% of the 521 crewed platforms in the Gulf.
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Local justice officials focus on Caddo jail overcrowding
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Overcrowding has only gotten worse at the Caddo Correctional Center since Sheriff Steve Prator called for a meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. That meeting to discuss solutions happened Tuesday. The jail population has now gone up to 1,506. CCC is built for less than 1,100....
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
KTBS
Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
ktoy1047.com
Cass County traffic stop leads to laundering charges
A sheriff’s deputy initially stopped the car for speeding and, when he approached the vehicle, a strong smell of marijuana gave cause to search the vehicle. The search uncovered three backpacks containing more than $116,000. None of the men could tell the deputy where they were coming from, nor...
KTBS
New Bossier school buses have cameras to catch drivers who don't stop
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The new school buses in Bossier City have cameras equipped to catch drivers who try to go around them as they are loading or unloading students. Seven new buses have been added to the fleet. "Bossier citizens beware. About 125 of our buses have surveillance cameras...
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
KTBS
What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
Comments / 0