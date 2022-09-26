ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Majic 93.3

TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
Mandeville, LA
KTBS

Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures

SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Several offshore oil and gas platforms evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS - Federal regulators say at least 12 Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms and two drilling rigs have been evacuated and shut down in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates the evacuations affect about 2% of the 521 crewed platforms in the Gulf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
KTBS

Local justice officials focus on Caddo jail overcrowding

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Overcrowding has only gotten worse at the Caddo Correctional Center since Sheriff Steve Prator called for a meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. That meeting to discuss solutions happened Tuesday. The jail population has now gone up to 1,506. CCC is built for less than 1,100....
CADDO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation

Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17. The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Cass County traffic stop leads to laundering charges

A sheriff’s deputy initially stopped the car for speeding and, when he approached the vehicle, a strong smell of marijuana gave cause to search the vehicle. The search uncovered three backpacks containing more than $116,000. None of the men could tell the deputy where they were coming from, nor...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA

