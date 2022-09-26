Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36
A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
ESPN
Clay Matthews says he had hoped to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Clay Matthews always thought he would play his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. Even when he left after 10 years to play one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he thought there was a chance he would still finish his career where it started.
thecheyennepost.com
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
profootballnetwork.com
WSAW
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
profootballnetwork.com
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence
The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
FOX Sports
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
profootballnetwork.com
Yardbarker
