Green Bay, WI

AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36

A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers announce roster move

The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NFL
WSAW

Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

David Njoku waiver wire Week 4: Will fantasy managers finally see consistency?

A step up in production from David Njoku has seen him take center stage in the Week 4 waiver wire for fantasy football managers. After Njoku had 10 targets last week, can fantasy managers trust him to continue being fantasy relevant, or was this simply a matchup-based performance that we should be hesitant to put more stock into?
NFL
Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari stat from Packers' Week 3 win proves he's fully back after long injury absence

The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line

Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Tried Out Seven Players

Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
