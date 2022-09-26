ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ComicBook

FBI Season 4 Finale, Originally Cancelled Due to Uvalde Shooting, Sets October Premiere Date

Earlier this year, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, CBS series FBI announced that its season four finale would not make it to air. A previously released synopsis noted that the episode wasn't about a school shooting specifically, but about a high-schooler being among a group of killers that have acquired guns with intentions of carrying out a mass shooting. TV Line now brings word that the episode will seemingly finally see the light of day however, reporting that it officially has an October 4 premiere date. The episode is actually set to be released after the season five premiere of the hit series.
UVALDE, TX
FanSided

How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?

The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Anna Avalos on Chicago PD?

Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) was a crucial part of Chicago PD season 9. The character seemed like an untrustworthy source when she was first introduced, but it soon became clear that she and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a strong bond. The duo trusted each other, even if the people around...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Broadcast Premiere Week Begins With Quantum Leap, NCIS and 9-1-1

Happy broadcast premiere week! Some of the most-watched shows on television return with new seasons tonight, including Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1, NCIS, and The Voice. Plus, NBC debuts its long-awaited Quantum Leap reboot, Dancing With the Stars sashays onto Disney+ after years on ABC, Industry closes the book on Season 2, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Season 22 Premiere Recap: Officer Down! Officer Down! — Plus, Grade the First-Ever 3-Way Crossover

This Law & Order premiere recap is for the final hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and II.  “Since when did drug-dealing, sex-trafficking gangsters make political statements?” That’s the question of the hour — asked by Nolan Price — as we head into Law & Order‘s Season 22 premiere, which doubles as the third part of a crossover event with SVU and Organized Crime. (A whole lot went down before we arrived in Jack McCoy-land; you can catch up here with recaps of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of SWAT on tonight? (September 23, 2022)

With fall TV back, we’re checking in on all our favorite shows. SWAT is one of the top shows on CBS, but will it return tonight, Sept. 23?. The time has come for summer to end and TV to come back to our screens. Things certainly kicked off this week with the return of NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and the FBI shows. Will CBS continue that tonight with the return of its Friday night lineup?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes

There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD season 10 episode 2 release date, synopsis, promo and more

Get ready for Chicago PD season 10 episode 2, “The Real You” with our episode preview complete with information on the episode release date, synopsis and more. Last week, Chicago PD kicked off its tenth season with an interesting season premiere that saw Voight still struggling over the death of Anna and taking it upon himself to see to it that drugs stay off the street in her community.
TV SERIES

