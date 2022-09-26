My little corner of Orlando (East Orlando) is “Avalon Park“. A quaint, neighborhood bustling with restaurants, shops and tons of small businesses. As a 15+ year resident of Orlando, I was shocked to learn about the Orlando Main Street Districts. I knew about a few “cool areas” but I had no idea that there was a plan in place to recognize the important role neighborhood commercial districts play in the overall health of Orlando’s neighborhoods. These neighborhoods were created and renamed as “Orlando Main Streets” in 2008 by Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Council. The Orlando Main Streets receive financial support, technical assistance and intensive training from the City of Orlando to help them thrive.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO