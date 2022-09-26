ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

stupiddope.com

Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando, Florida

The world’s most respected cannabis company, Jungle Boys, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary and fifth retail dispensary store in the United States, Jungle Boys Orlando. Located at 11401 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, Jungle Boys’ new Orlando location is open...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning Wednesday after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength at Punta Gorda on the west coast Ian is forecast to track northeast to Central Florida, passing south of Orlando Thursday morning. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes through Thursday. A state of emergency is in ...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando

The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Orlando Main Streets

My little corner of Orlando (East Orlando) is “Avalon Park“. A quaint, neighborhood bustling with restaurants, shops and tons of small businesses. As a 15+ year resident of Orlando, I was shocked to learn about the Orlando Main Street Districts. I knew about a few “cool areas” but I had no idea that there was a plan in place to recognize the important role neighborhood commercial districts play in the overall health of Orlando’s neighborhoods. These neighborhoods were created and renamed as “Orlando Main Streets” in 2008 by Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Council. The Orlando Main Streets receive financial support, technical assistance and intensive training from the City of Orlando to help them thrive.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Look for Bad As's Burgers, sister operation to Bad As's Sandwiches, to open in the old Kathi Rolls space on Curry Ford Road this week. They'll use Australian wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole-wheat buns for their signature and build-your-own burgers ... Pizza Bruno will open its College Park location the first week of October in the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Orlando

Other states might boast a better resume in terms of the quality of golf courses, but Florida fully embraces golf more than any other state. With more than 1,450 courses (including nine-holers), Florida has no shortage of options, which can be overwhelming when trying to nail down an itinerary. Of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
APOPKA, FL

