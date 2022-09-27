ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 online

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 23 hours ago

Romance is in the air again! It's time to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 online to see former contestants from the Bachelor franchise look for love on the beach. And if Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is anything like the previous installments, we fully expect a lot of steamy hook-ups, stinging heartbreaks, brutal betrayals and several engagements by the end.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 start time, channel

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres tonight (Sept. 27) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (available via Fubo ).

The show draws from all past seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, though the cast is often dominated by the most recents. Several suitors rejected by Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will appear, as will some ladies from Clayton Echard's turn.

While last season was hosted by a rotating round of celebrities, season 8 will bring on Jesse Palmer to oversee the proceedings. Wells Adams returns as the bartender / confidante.

This is the first time Bachelor in Paradise has aired in the fall, rather than its usual late summer slot. One thing hasn't changed: Bachelor spoilers guru Reality Steve already knows the outcomes! (Scroll down to learn who gets engaged.)

Here's everything you need to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Bachelor in Paradise 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0iAjDuWD00

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in the US

In the U.S., Bachelor Nation fans can watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere on Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV , Hulu With Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream .

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0iAjDuWD00

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites  such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more. View Deal

After airing live on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise 2022 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Bachelor in Paradise 2022 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cord cutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN .

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in the UK and Australia

Bad news for Brits and Aussies: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn't airing live on any UK or Australian channels.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN .

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast

Here is the starting cast in the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere episode.

Men
Andrew Spencer, 27, Pro Football Player (Katie)
Brandon Jones, 27, Traveling Nurse Recruiter (Michelle)
Casey Woods, 37, Advertising Creative Director (Michelle)
Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker (Rachel/Gabby)
Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor (Rachel/Gabby)
Justin Glaze, 28, Investment Sales Consultant (Katie)
Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer (Rachel/Gabby)
Michael Allio, 38, Business Owner (Katie)
Romeo Alexander, 33, Mathematician (Michelle)

Women
Brittany Galvin, 25, Model (Matt)
Genevieve Parisi, 27, Bartender (Clayton)
Hailey Malles, 26, Pediatric Nurse (Clayton)
Hunter Haag, 29, Human Resources Specialist (Clayton)
Jill Chin, 26, Architectural Historian (Clayton)
Kira Mengistu, 33, Physician (Clayton)
Lace Morris, 32, Real Estate Agent (Ben, BIP 3)
Serene Russell, 27, Elementary School Teacher (Clayton)
Shanae Ankney, 30, Recruiter (Clayton)
Sierra Jackson, 26, Yoga Instructor (Clayton)
Teddi Wright, 25, Surgical Unit Nurse (Clayton)
Victoria Fuller, 28, Medical Sales Rep (Peter)

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers

As usual, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve has quite a lot of insider info on additional cast members in BIP 8, various romances (and break-ups) and final engagements.

One new twist he reveals is a mid-season switch-up similar to Love Island's Casa Amor. It separates the men and women, then introduces new cast members into the mix. They include Sarah Hamrick (Clayton), Jessenia Cruz (Matt) and Florence Moerenhout (BIP Australia 1 & 2), plus Tyler Norris (Rachel/Gabby), Olu Onajide (Michelle) and Adam Todd (Bachelorette Australia season 6).

Steve reports the finale will feature six couples. He tweeted their outcomes as:

  • Aaron Clancy (Katie) and Genevieve Parisi (Clayton): broke up
  • Logan Palmer (Rachel/Gabby) and Kate Gallivan (Clayton): broke up
  • Michael Allio (Katie) and Danielle Maltby (Nick, BIP 4): left as a couple
  • Tyler Norris (Rachel) and Brittany Galvin (Matt): left as a couple
  • Johnny DePhillipo (Gabby) and Victoria Fuller (Peter): engaged
  • Brandon Jones (Michelle) and Serene Russell (Clayton): engaged

Next: The Deadpool 3 release date clip reveals Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine . Hocus Pocus 2 is just one of the new movies to stream online this week . And are you ready for She-Hulk episode 7 ?

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Tv Online#Youtube Tv#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Abc
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals New Film Role

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will be having more work on her plate than simply running for the Manhattan District Attorney role. Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the CBS drama, revealed on Sunday that she will have a part in a short movie titled Swipe NYC. Deadline indicates that Lisa Edelstein and Richard Schiff will be part of the cast along with Moynahan. Sue Zarco Kramer is listed as the director of this movie.
MOVIES
People

Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU

Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
FanSided

How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?

The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8 release date and cast

Fans are desperately waiting for the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise to launch. The reality competition show has a large and dedicated fanbase who live for the drama and chaos, and it seems that season eight won’t be slowing down or reducing the heat as it features an impressive cast.
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy