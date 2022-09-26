Read full article on original website
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
ZDNet
This engineering bootcamp teaches you about sustainable energy -- and it's only $50
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many unknowns when it comes to alternative energy sources, but almost everybody agrees on one thing: we're going to be using a lot more of them in the future. Fitting solar and wind power into a modern energy grid is challenging, but with those challenges come opportunities for career advancement.
csengineermag.com
Powering Latin America
Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
rigzone.com
Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers
Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. — Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. Penspen’s proven...
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
PV Tech
Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers
PV Tech and Enact Systems are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 2:00 PM (BST) on 26 October, please click here. Product Outline:. Enact’s Software platform is transforming...
3DPrint.com
Robots for Metal 3D Printing Post-Processing to Debut at Formnext
Rivelin Robotics, a UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of robotic systems for metal additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it will introduce its NetShape Robots at this year’s Formnext, in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15-18. Rivelin will be co-hosting Stand B41 in Hall 12 with TextureJet, a UK OEM that will be introducing its electrochemical jet machining (EJM) technology.
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: Scale Microgrid, Ascent Solar, and more
Chris Cantone was named chief revenue officer for Scale Microgrid Solutions. Chris ran sales and marketing for CPower for many years and most recently ran the C&I team at SunPower before Total acquired that business unit. Jeffrey Max is the new chief executive officer of Ascent Solar. The seasoned technology...
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
PV Tech
EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables
EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state utility Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The strategic collaboration will further accelerate the Portuguese utility’s APAC goal of installing more than 2GW of renewable capacity by...
PV Tech
SCU participates at 18th ASEAN sustainability energy week
SCU has taken part in the 18th edition of the ASEAN sustainability energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The company showcased its GRES BESS system, a comprehensive smart product which is fully compatible with microgrids and integration with an energy management system to enable remote control and monitoring from anywhere in the world.
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Mike Francis Joins PAVE as Vice President of Sales
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- PAVE, the world’s first photo-based automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Francis as vice president of sales. Francis, who has spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing, will be responsible for leading the sales and business development teams for PAVE, specifically targeting companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s unique technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005416/en/ Mike Francis has been appointed vice president of sales at PAVE. Francis spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing and will now lead the sales and business development teams for PAVE, with a specific focus on companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s automated vehicle inspection platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil
Lightsource bp has closed a BRL800 million (US$147 million) financing for its 210MWp “Milagres” solar project in the Brazilian state of Ceará. The investment includes a BRL423 million debt financing from Banco do Brasil through the Northeast Development Fund (FDNE), which is managed by the governmental agency Sudene and finances projects that generate new businesses and activities in the areas it operates. The balance of equity requirements was invested by Lightsource bp.
PV Tech
Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early
Renewables company Voltalia expects to achieve 2.6GW of renewables in operation or under construction in 2022, a year ahead of schedule. During the first half of 2022, the French company reached 1.4GW of renewables in operation, with a further 900MW currently under construction, representing a 57% year-on-year increase from H1 2021, which had a combined 1.5GW of capacity target. The remaining 200MW – to achieve its 2.6GW target for 2023 ahead of schedule – would be launched by the end of the year.
