Kelly Slater
Missing Victorville teen listed in Amber Alert meets horrific death after being caught in suspect and police’s shootout

A MISSING 15-year-old sought in an Amber Alert has been killed after being caught in a shootout between police and her murder-suspect father. Police launched a days-long manhunt for suspect Anthony Graziano, 45, who they believed killed his estranged wife in Southern California on Monday before kidnapping his teenage daughter, Savannah.
Woman killed in shark attack in South Africa

A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake

A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
Former Professional Surfer Reportedly Died At 45 Saturday

A violent fight in New South Wales, Australia turned deadly this past weekend as it took the life of 45-year-old surfing star Chris Davidson. The fight took place outside of a pub on Saturday. Davidson reportedly got punched and hit his head on the pavement when he hit the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but passed away a short while later.
Woman fatally attacked by a great white shark while on an early morning swim

It is undoubtedly true that sharks are terrifying to look at. Their sharp teeth, large bodies and predatorial nature are enough to make anyone rethink twice before getting near them. Although not all sharks particularly hunt humans, there are some sharks who are notorious for attacking them. One of them is the great white shark, which recently claimed another human victim.
‘World’s Fastest Shark’ Rescued by Terrified Good Samaritans, Video Goes Viral

Two people on a beach in Brazil had an odd shark encounter. The incident, caught on film, featured the “world’s fastest shark.”. The event took place last week on a beach in Itanhaém, São Paulo. A wave washed a shortfin mako to shore, leaving it stranded. This particular species of shark is the fastest, able to swim up to 45 miles per hour. When beach visitors stumbled upon the beached shark, they knew they had to do something.
