A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...

AFRICA ・ 2 DAYS AGO