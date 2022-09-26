ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esko, MN

gophersports.com

Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser

Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
ANDOVER, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Hockey Association skating on thin ice

Representatives from New Richmond’s Youth Hockey Association appeared before City Council member’s at their monthly work session Monday night, Sept. 26, and described a challenging future for their organization both financially and facility wise. “Our goal here tonight and going forward is to let you know that we...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Car Engulfed in Flames Following Collision with a Deer

A car was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning after it reportedly struck a deer on Highway 47, west of Cambridge. According to Captain John Elder with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, an eight-point buck ran in front of the vehicle near River Ridge Drive around 7:00 a.m. When...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local pallet supplier enters Minnesota market

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids is expanding its out-of-state operations through a new acquisition. Kamps Inc. now has acquired Northland Pallet, a provider of pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions based out of Hugo, Minnesota. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the product created from compressed wood waste.
HUGO, MN
hbsdealer.com

Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber

Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Prepare for freezing temperatures

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
DULUTH, MN
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Medic In Ambulance

POLK COUNTY — Criminal charges have been filed against Joshua Darren Johnson after he allegedly assaulted a medic in an ambulance in Polk County, WI. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see the...
POLK COUNTY, WI
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty

ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
MINNESOTA STATE

