College Sports

The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game at LSU

With an open date coming up this week, Tennessee can catch its breath amid a 4-0 start and look down the road a little bit toward its next game – a daunting visit to Death Valley to take on LSU. The Vols now know the venue might not be as intimidating as it could have been. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for the league’s games on October 8, and Tennessee-LSU has been set for a noon kick on ESPN – meaning the Vols avoid Tiger Stadium at night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.” “I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”
FLORIDA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings. Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 Players to watch in Alabama-Arkansas SEC showdown

It’s already been announced that Saturday’s matchup between Arkansas and Alabama will be a RED OUT for the first time inside Razorback Stadium. This was the game everyone circled during the preseason banter. If it weren’t for a cluster of mistakes against Texas A&M, the Hogs would be entering this game undefeated, somewhere in the top ten. The sky isn’t falling, despite the significant drop in the rankings. Having only one loss after playing the most brutal four-game month in college football is still something to brag about. However, Nick Saban has already let it be known that the Tide are not...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Hawks Trade Moe Harkless, Draft Pick to Thunder

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than an hour ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round draft pick. Harkless is a veteran small forward who never played a...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
CHICAGO, IL

