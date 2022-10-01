LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

Brian Kelly gets another shot at the SEC West schedule in his debut season at LSU, squaring off against Auburn in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are 3-1 on the year, but LSU already owns one win against a division foe after beating Mississippi State; Auburn has one ugly loss to Penn State on the books, and just beat Missouri last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: LSU vs. Auburn

The index is siding with the visitors by a large margin, as LSU has the 78.9 percent chance to defeat Auburn, according to the computer.

That leaves Auburn with the 21.1 percent chance to beat LSU.

Oddsmakers are also going with Kelly's squad, but predict a closer game, as LSU comes in the 8 point favorites over Auburn, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 45.5 points .

LSU continues to get confidence from the FPI 131 college football rankings , as the predictive model named the Tigers the No. 7 team nationally this week.

That's in concert with a projected 8.3 wins on the season for LSU, which is estimated to be 17.4 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, with a 12.6 percent chance to win the SEC West.

Neither LSU or Auburn qualified for the AP top 25 rankings this week, but LSU did receive 7 votes in the poll.

Auburn checks in at No. 52 on the computer's national rankings, a drop of 1 spot after beating Missouri last weekend, and projected to win 5.1 games this season.

FPI predicts Auburn will beat teams by an average of 3.7 points on the year and has a 34.3 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

