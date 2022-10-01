ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

Brian Kelly gets another shot at the SEC West schedule in his debut season at LSU, squaring off against Auburn in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are 3-1 on the year, but LSU already owns one win against a division foe after beating Mississippi State; Auburn has one ugly loss to Penn State on the books, and just beat Missouri last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Auburn odds, spread, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DbBc_0iAjAsZi00
Week 5 college football picks: LSU vs. Auburn

The index is siding with the visitors by a large margin, as LSU has the 78.9 percent chance to defeat Auburn, according to the computer.

That leaves Auburn with the 21.1 percent chance to beat LSU.

Oddsmakers are also going with Kelly's squad, but predict a closer game, as LSU comes in the 8 point favorites over Auburn, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 45.5 points .

LSU continues to get confidence from the FPI 131 college football rankings , as the predictive model named the Tigers the No. 7 team nationally this week.

That's in concert with a projected 8.3 wins on the season for LSU, which is estimated to be 17.4 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, with a 12.6 percent chance to win the SEC West.

Neither LSU or Auburn qualified for the AP top 25 rankings this week, but LSU did receive 7 votes in the poll.

Auburn checks in at No. 52 on the computer's national rankings, a drop of 1 spot after beating Missouri last weekend, and projected to win 5.1 games this season.

FPI predicts Auburn will beat teams by an average of 3.7 points on the year and has a 34.3 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

College Football HQ

