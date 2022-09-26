Let’s start from the beginning, in the United States there is an organization called the “Pastor Sean Condran Office,” they state: “We want to be competent, to be proficient, to be cooperative, to love our fellow man, to appreciate, to be humble, to be honest, to be moral, to live positively, to be what we profess” in brief, a reality, until proven otherwise, made up of good people with a number of Television and Radio stations that spread positive messages and even agree to publicize products and services if they are consistent with their ethics.

RELIGION ・ 23 HOURS AGO