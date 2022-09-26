ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

salestechstar.com

Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences

EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
BETHESDA, MD
getnews.info

Nimble Evolution Ready To Expand Into The United States Market

Full-service IT solutions provider, Nimble Evolution, announces bold plans to expand into the United States and announces its first annual “Nimble Evolution Experience” conference in 2023. Brazilian tech company OAT Solutions continues to deliver the best possible business tech outcomes to clients across industries as well as across...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Build a Block: A Web3 Development Service Company With Tokenized Shareholdings

Build a Block is a Web3 development service company, with BUILD Token operating as its decentralized shareholding. All service sale profits are used to buy and burn BUILD Token. Build a Block possesses a yield farm based ecosystem, which also generates passive growth for BUILD Token as well as passive income for its’ holders.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services

Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cxmtoday.com

HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience

Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Goldwood Industries Offering the Best Quality of Commercial Plywood in India

Goldwood Industries is a veteran in the plywood manufacturing and exporting business. They have been doing so well that they’re not showing any signs of stopping anytime soon!. Goldwood Industries is a premium plywood manufacturer with state-of-the-art equipment. They have been producing high-quality products since 2007. They use cutting-edge...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Feature Opportunity: New Case Study by FlashCloud Intelligence Proving Data Enrichment Key to U.S. Business Success

A new case study by FlashCloud Intelligence is revealing the benefits of using data enrichment within the business community. In an age where the world is at our fingertips, consumers and businesses are faced with thousands of choices for how they want to spend their money. For businesses, that means it is often difficult to stand out from the competition. With so much abundance, how is it possible for brands to strategically and smartly target customers, close deals, and ultimately boost revenue?
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One

Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
INDUSTRY
furninfo.com

TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

MedCPU boasts of its unique healthcare integrated solution built with the latest advancements in decision support science

United States – medCPU, a unique healthcare integrated solution, today emphasizes its commitment to transforming healthcare with its groundbreaking technology. This is part of its effort to ensure every patient gets the best medical care and clinical staff benefits from high-accuracy support systems that help them deliver their expertise safely.
SCIENCE
getnews.info

CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions

PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
getnews.info

Creative Biolabs Provides Top-Class Research Services to Support MSC and iPSC Projects

With experienced scientists and advanced technologies, Creative Biolabs provides the best-in-class services to support MSC- and iPSC-based therapeutic development projects. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have become the focus of regenerative medicine due to their strong proliferative ability, low immunogenicity, and easy access to materials. In recent years, placenta-derived MSCs have been increasingly used in disease treatment. Currently, mesenchymal stem cells have contributed the largest portion in terms of the number of clinical research projects all over the world, and nearly 10 mesenchymal stem cell drugs have been marketed worldwide.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

