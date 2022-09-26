Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
getnews.info
Nimble Evolution Ready To Expand Into The United States Market
Full-service IT solutions provider, Nimble Evolution, announces bold plans to expand into the United States and announces its first annual “Nimble Evolution Experience” conference in 2023. Brazilian tech company OAT Solutions continues to deliver the best possible business tech outcomes to clients across industries as well as across...
getnews.info
Build a Block: A Web3 Development Service Company With Tokenized Shareholdings
Build a Block is a Web3 development service company, with BUILD Token operating as its decentralized shareholding. All service sale profits are used to buy and burn BUILD Token. Build a Block possesses a yield farm based ecosystem, which also generates passive growth for BUILD Token as well as passive income for its’ holders.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Newly Launched One-stop Aptamer Development Services
Based on the advanced SELEX technology platform, Creative Biolabs is capable of providing comprehensive and high-quality aptamer development services for different forms of targets. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to target proteins, lipids, or nucleic acid molecules with high specificity. Meanwhile, during...
getnews.info
Schneider Electric Appoints Dallas-based Joshua Dickinson as SVP and CFO for North America Region
BOSTON, MA – September 28th, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Joshua Dickinson as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, North America. In his role, Dickinson will be responsible for all financial operations...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
getnews.info
Goldwood Industries Offering the Best Quality of Commercial Plywood in India
Goldwood Industries is a veteran in the plywood manufacturing and exporting business. They have been doing so well that they’re not showing any signs of stopping anytime soon!. Goldwood Industries is a premium plywood manufacturer with state-of-the-art equipment. They have been producing high-quality products since 2007. They use cutting-edge...
ceoworld.biz
Presenceology Founder and Branding Expert Mila Yoli on How Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Right Clients
Attracting clients is an ongoing conundrum for all business owners. From top-level entrepreneurs to local shop owners, and from online storefronts to established corporations, we can’t do business without customers. According to Presenceology Founder and CEO Mila Yoli, the actual issue is not attracting clients — but attracting the right ones.
How the Pet Humanization Trend Is Creating New Brands and Business Opportunities
Pets have become part of the family, fueling opportunities for gourmet pet food, pet insurance, boutique vet clinics, nutritional supplements, and pet tech. Americans spent $123 billion on their pets in 2021, up 13% over the previous year. Over 114 million U.S. households own a dog or a cat. With...
getnews.info
Feature Opportunity: New Case Study by FlashCloud Intelligence Proving Data Enrichment Key to U.S. Business Success
A new case study by FlashCloud Intelligence is revealing the benefits of using data enrichment within the business community. In an age where the world is at our fingertips, consumers and businesses are faced with thousands of choices for how they want to spend their money. For businesses, that means it is often difficult to stand out from the competition. With so much abundance, how is it possible for brands to strategically and smartly target customers, close deals, and ultimately boost revenue?
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Provides Various Phospholipid Products to Support Lipid-Based Drug Development
Creative Biolabs provides customers around the world with various phospholipid reagents for the delivery of therapeutic drugs and the development of next-generation mRNA vaccines. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – According to The Insight Partners, the global liposomal drug delivery market is expected to reach $69,9295 million by...
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One
Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
getnews.info
MedCPU boasts of its unique healthcare integrated solution built with the latest advancements in decision support science
United States – medCPU, a unique healthcare integrated solution, today emphasizes its commitment to transforming healthcare with its groundbreaking technology. This is part of its effort to ensure every patient gets the best medical care and clinical staff benefits from high-accuracy support systems that help them deliver their expertise safely.
getnews.info
Zebung Double Carcass Marine Oil Hose Bursting Pressure Test Completed Successfully
Recently, in the testing building of zebung, people finished the bursting pressure test of Double carcass marine floating oil hose witnessed by BV agency staff. The bursting pressure data is completely in conformity with GMPHOM 2009 standard. Recently, in the testing building of zebung, people finished the bursting pressure test...
getnews.info
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Provides Top-Class Research Services to Support MSC and iPSC Projects
With experienced scientists and advanced technologies, Creative Biolabs provides the best-in-class services to support MSC- and iPSC-based therapeutic development projects. New York, USA – September 28, 2022 – Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have become the focus of regenerative medicine due to their strong proliferative ability, low immunogenicity, and easy access to materials. In recent years, placenta-derived MSCs have been increasingly used in disease treatment. Currently, mesenchymal stem cells have contributed the largest portion in terms of the number of clinical research projects all over the world, and nearly 10 mesenchymal stem cell drugs have been marketed worldwide.
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
