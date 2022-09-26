Read full article on original website
Deadly House Fire in Endicott
Fire crews were called to 100 Taylor Ave. in Endicott, just after 8:30 this morning for a fire on the second floor. Fire Chief Joseph Griswold told Fox 40 there was one person deceased, but they were waiting on the investigator to learn more. This is a developing story and...
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012…. Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA. Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los...
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
Man Arrested in Corning For Attacking School Bus
Corning Police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked a school bus full of kids, threw a brick at a moving vehicle, ransacked a local business and fought with his arresting officers. While no one was hurt in the attack on the school bus, according to the C.P.D. the suspect, Emmet Kane, injured one officer requiring a trip to a local hospital.
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
Owego Police Blotter: September 19 to 25
During the week of Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25, the Owego Police Department had 99 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Phelan J. Nguyen, 33, of Endicott was arrested after an investigation into shoplifting from North Avenue businesses. Nguyen was charged...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Crews respond to chimney fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- First responders were called out to a house fire in Chemung County Thursday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of Kiser Road in the Town of Horseheads around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters says it was a chimney fire, which started in a wood stove. The...
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at […]
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
