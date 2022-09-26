ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more

Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Plans for Recreational River Use

Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego

A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
OWEGO, NY

