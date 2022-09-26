Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
rewind1077.com
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
whcuradio.com
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
rewind1077.com
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
NY farm workers are about to get more overtime, and taxpayers are footing the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Farm workers in New York are about to receive a big bump in overtime pay after a state board recommended that the trigger for overtime wages drop from 60 to 40 hours a week. The changes will be phased in over the next decade. Farmers are...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
rewind1077.com
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
rewind1077.com
Cortland County Sheriff: Staff positions open, vehicle fleet “best it’s ever been”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriffs Office has several job openings. Sheriff Mark Helms tells us staffing levels have been up and down for the last few years. One area that doesn’t need improvement is the department’s fleet of vehicles. Sheriff Helms adds their vehicle...
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Broome Plans for Recreational River Use
Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego
A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
