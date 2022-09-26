DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.

DRYDEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO