A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
getnews.info
Goldwood Industries Offering the Best Quality of Commercial Plywood in India
Goldwood Industries is a veteran in the plywood manufacturing and exporting business. They have been doing so well that they’re not showing any signs of stopping anytime soon!. Goldwood Industries is a premium plywood manufacturer with state-of-the-art equipment. They have been producing high-quality products since 2007. They use cutting-edge...
getnews.info
CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions
PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions. PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide...
getnews.info
EDX Technologies Completes Acquisition of EDX Wireless and launches XR Digital Twin Platform
EDX Technologies, a global leader of 3D Digital Twin & XR announced the completed acquisition of EDX Wireless. The combined company now called EDX, becomes the first and only software vendor with a global 3D Digital Twin XR platform accompanied with a complete RF Solutions portfolio for the wireless industry. The acquisition brings together a unique offering that combines Digital Twinning with wireless solutions targeting Telecoms, Utilities and Smart Cities.
getnews.info
Nimble Evolution Ready To Expand Into The United States Market
Full-service IT solutions provider, Nimble Evolution, announces bold plans to expand into the United States and announces its first annual “Nimble Evolution Experience” conference in 2023. Brazilian tech company OAT Solutions continues to deliver the best possible business tech outcomes to clients across industries as well as across...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
getnews.info
TerraBank – Revolutionary Meme-Banking ecosystem, going live soon on BSC
As the world becomes more and more digital, the need for secure and efficient digital transactions has become increasingly important. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for secure, transparent and tamper-proof transactions. This makes it ideal for use in a wide variety of industries, from finance to supply chain management.
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon unveils digital reality solutions
Under the motto Dirt. Simple. Construction, Hexagon Geosystems is to present its latest digital reality solutions at Bauma 2022. The company promises simple-to-use technologies that can enhance workflows and collaborative deployments, as well as a range of digital solutions, enabling safer and more sustainable heavy construction operations. Hexagon says it...
getnews.info
The Embassy Row Project Launches the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator
New York, NY – Sep 28, 2002 – Today the Embassy Row Project announces the launch of the ENVIROTECH Pre-Accelerator which provides an optimized conduit for hyper-accelerated internationalization of original academic whitepapers, research labs, startups, incubators, and accelerators. Made possible by a generous grant from the Embassy Row Project, ENVIROTECH offers a myriad of services to technology startups in the climate and environment tech space, while supporting synergistic original research, labs, incubators, and accelerators.
getnews.info
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
getnews.info
ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% till 2030 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads: Products and Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings. With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY™, LUMOXITI™, BESPONSA®, MYLOTARG™, KADCYLA®, ADCETRIS® and over 300 drugs underdevelopment, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a promising class of targeted therapies for various disease indications.
cstoredecisions.com
Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022
Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
getnews.info
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents quality-based Industrial, Scientific/Lab, Medical & Dental Equipment.
Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. is a company that provides industrial, scientific/lab, medical & dental equipment. Ramo Trading & Consulting, Inc. presents equipment like medical, industrial, professional and analytical balance, located in California, USA. It provides a wide range of technology-based industrial products. These products are fully equipped to satisfy the client’s demands and provide standardable and reliable performance to industries. Ramo offers many specialized apparatuses needed by industry areas to complete their processing cycle. The company presents high-accuracy tools and hardware that are widely utilized to fulfill the requirements practically in the industrial sector. From medical to the science lab, from analytical weigh machine to the industrial lab, it gives full-fledged facilities.
3printr.com
Addifab and BOFA International sign contract over filtration technology
Additive manufacturing innovator Addifab has signed a contract with BOFA International for portable fume filtration technology to support its unique Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process. Addifab has developed a unique three-step soluble mold solution that enables manufacturers to create complex injection mold tooling in a matter of hours, compared to...
Penpot Raises $8M to Keep Designers and Developers in Sync While They Build Beautiful Products
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Penpot, an open-source, collaborative design and prototyping platform by Kaleidos, has raised $8M to build more features for designers and developers and nurture its growing community. Decibel led the round, with existing investor Athos Capital and a number of angels participating, including VSCO president and former Figma COO Eric Wittman, Cisco’s VP of Developer Relations Strategy and Experience Grace Francisco, and Google Fonts leader Dave Crossland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005980/en/ Penpot design workspace (Graphic: Business Wire)
World Screen News
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for France, Benelux & Africa
Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for the France, Benelux and Africa region under Pierre Branco. Romain Carbonne will manage the insights and research teams across the region. Guillaume Coffin will lead affiliate sales, ad sales and content licensing for the region. Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across home entertainment (video, games and digital) and consumer products.
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
