Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
New Caterham Super Sevens Serve Retro Style, Modern Upgrades
CaterhamThe top-range Super Seven 2000 goes from hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds.
Lamborghini Wraps Up Aventador Production—for the Second Time
Lamborghini is saying goodbye to the Aventador again. The Italian marque announced on Monday that the final example of its 15th production model had rolled off the line at its facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. This is the second time this has happened, as production of the discontinued supercar had to be restarted earlier this year after several of the final examples sunk along with the Felicity Ace cargo ship. The final Aventador is an Ultimae Roadster finished in a unique shade of blue whipped up by the automaker’s Ad Personam personalization division. It’s destined for an unnamed buyer based in Switzerland. The...
VW Golf refresh spied with new infotainment screen uncovered
The new Volkswagen GTI and Golf R may still feel like new cars here in the U.S., but VW is already prepping a refresh to the regular Golf over in Europe. We all know that what is applied to the Golf, we’ll see transferred over to the GTI and Golf R, making the interior spy shots of this test car mighty intriguing.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
2023 BMW XM debuts with hybrid power and divisive style
Electrification isn't just for efficiency and emissions. It's also for performance, a fact highlighted by the BMW XM you see here. It's the German automaker's first standalone M-branded machine since the venerable M1 coupe, and that means it carries some awfully heavy expectations. Let's get the specs out of the...
Bentley expands hybrid lineup to Bentaya S and Azure models
People often joke that buyers of ultra-luxury vehicles from Rolls-Royce and Bentley don’t care about gas prices, but even if that’s true, a lot of people still may not want to own the rolling embodiment of earth’s impending doom. Rolls-Royce will go all-electric by 2030, and its British rivals at Bentley are hard at work on the brand’s first EV, expected by 2025. In the meantime, the Brits at Bentley have come up with hybrid powertrains, and the automaker recently announced an expansion of hybrid options for its only SUV, the Bentayga. The automaker says that 100 percent of Bentayga Hybrid owners use their SUVs in full electric mode, with half staying within the vehicle’s electric range.
Volvo EX90 SUV will have interior radar system to detect kids, pets
Volvo has introduced a number of important safety features in its vehicles throughout the years including the first three-point seatbelt back in 1959. But now the company has developed something a bit more techy with what it's calling the world's first interior radar system for cars. Set to debut on...
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition ordering process is not the easiest
Bronco Nation has explained what hopeful buyers will need to do to put a 2023 Bronco Heritage Edition or Bronco Heritage Limited Edition in their garages. At first read, frankly, it looks like open season on markups, especially the Heritage Limited Edition. But we'll start with the plain Heritage Edition, because that one will be easiest to get thanks to no production cap. The order books are opening solely to current reservation holders who haven't received their Broncos. Until November 1, they can switch their slot to a Heritage Edition and get in on Ford's price protection plan for buyers switched to a new model year.
2023 Mazda CX-50 earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+
Mazda’s new and more rugged CX-50 crossover just hit the ground earlier this year, and it’s already earning accolades. Beyond largely positive reviews and a solid list of standard features, CX-50 buyers can also now brag about their SUV’s safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just named the Mazda CX-50 a Top Safety Pick+, its highest award.
Best early automotive accessory deals for Amazon's 'Prime Early Access' sale
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking for the best early automotive deals to come out of the Prime Early Access event in October? Well, look no further. If you're hoping to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for what's basically Prime Day part 2. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!
