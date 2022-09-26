Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa could miss Thursday night’s game against the Bengals
In the first half of Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa was on the receiving end of a
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle mic'd up for win vs. Bills
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and company didn’t have many opportunities to make plays, but when they did one wide receiver shined. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle had a game-high 102 yards on four receptions...
Best photos from Dolphins' hard-fought win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
Clayton News Daily
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking forward to return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was fired in 2020. His new team will face off against his former team, the Eagles, on Sunday. The 54-year-old coach helped bring the Eagles their first franchise Super Bowl title back in...
With slew of injuries, Lions attempt to game plan for Seahawks
The Detroit Lions have struggled to put in a game plan for Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. That’s
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett...
Clayton News Daily
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Addresses Aaron Rodgers’s Jumbotron Comments
View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers fell to the Packers, 14–12, at home on Sunday after coming up short on a two-point conversion attempt that could’ve forced overtime with 14 seconds remaining in the game. The conversation following the marquee matchup took an interesting...
Clayton News Daily
Stunning Photography Traces the Changing Game
Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers, highlighting the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography every other week. To get the best of SI in your inbox every weekday, sign up here. To see even more from SI’s photographers, follow @sifullframe on Instagram. If you missed our story on LeBron James’s October 2022 cover of SI, you can find it here.
Buffalo Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Smashes Headset and Tablet After Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills' offense could not stop the clock to attempt a field goal quickly enough before time ran out Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey clearly wasn't happy with his team's performance in the waning moments of their 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, the Bills' last-minute comeback attempt against division rival Miami — aided by a bizarre play known only as the butt punt — faltered as quarterback Josh Allen and the offense failed to spike the ball and stop the clock from running...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
Yardbarker
BetMGM Bonus Code: Earn $200 when the Bengals or Dolphins Score a Touchdown
Thursday Night Football is right around the corner, which means it's time for sports bettors to put their money where their mouth is and wager on Week 4 of the NFL. Thanks to the BetMGM bonus code, new customers can boost their bankroll and win $200 once the Cincinnati Bengals or Miami Dolphins score a touchdown.
Comments / 0